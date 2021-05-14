Ewan McGregor facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies, height and net worth revealed

14 May 2021, 11:36

Ewan McGregor
Picture: Getty

Ewan McGregor is one of Scotland's most successful and popular actors.

From Trainspotting to Star Wars to new Netflix drama Halston, Ewan has done it all.

Here are all the big facts about the talented actor:

  1. How old is Ewan McGregor and where is he from?

    Ewan McGregor was born on March 31, 1971. He celebrated his 50th birthday in 2021.

    His mother, Carol Diane (née Lawson), is a retired teacher at Crieff High School, and his father, James Charles Stewart 'Jim' McGregor, is a retired PE teacher and careers master at Morrison's Academy in Crieff.

    He has an older brother, Colin, a former Tornado GR4 navigator in the Royal Air Force. His uncle is fellow Star Wars actor Denis Lawson.

  2. Who is Ewan McGregor's wife?

    Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis in 2014
    Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis in 2014. Picture: Getty

    After meeting on the set of Kavanagh QC in 1995, McGregor married Eve Mavrakis, a French-Greek Jewish production designer, later that year.

    They were married for 22 years, but in January 2018, he filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

    By May 2017, he was dating actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, whom he met on the set of season 3 of Fargo.

  3. How many children does Ewan McGregor have?

    Ewan McGregor and daughter Mathilde in 2018
    Ewan McGregor and daughter Mathilde in 2018. Picture: Getty

    With his wife Eve Mavrakis, McGregor has four daughters, one of whom was adopted from Mongolia: Jamyan, Anouk, Esther and Clara.

  4. What films has Ewan McGregor starred in?

    Ewan McGregor
    Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Picture: Lucasfilm

    Some of Ewan McGregor's best known movies include:

    - Being Human
    - Shallow Grave
    - Trainspotting
    - Emma
    - Brassed Off
    - A Life Less Ordinary
    - Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
    - Moulin Rouge!
    - Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones
    - Down with Love
    - Big Fish
    - Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
    - The Island
    - Mrs Potter
    - Angels & Demons
    - I Love You Phillip Morris
    - The Ghost Writer
    - Beginners
    - Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
    - Beauty and the Beast
    - Christopher Robin

  5. What is Ewan McGregor's height?

    Ewan McGregor is 5ft 9½ (176.5 cm), according to Celeb Heights.

  6. What is Ewan McGregor's net worth?

    Ewan McGregor has an estimated net worth of around £34 million ($45m) according to The Richest.

