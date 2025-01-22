Sting cancels and postpones concerts after ‘advisement from his doctor’ - all details

Sting told fans he 'sincerely regrets' the decision. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The former Police frontman has cancelled and postponed several of his upcoming January performances.

Sting has cancelled and postponed four of his upcoming January performances “due to illness”.

The singer and bassist announced the news via a statement posted to his social media, telling fans with “sincere regret” that the January performances would not be going ahead.

“On advisement from his doctor" and "due to illness”, Sting will no longer be performing as planned at the Bass Magazine Awards on Thursday (January 23), and two of his STING 3.0 tour dates in the US are being postponed to later in the year.

The ‘Every Breath You Take’ artist’s Phoenix, Arizona and Wheatland, California shows (originally planned for January 24 and 26) will now be taking place on June 1 and May 28 respectively.

Sting was also due to perform at a special event to celebrate LA’s Cherrytree Music Company’s 20th anniversary on January 25, but this has now been postponed until May 29, the singer-songwriter's recent statement revealed.

With regards to all of the ‘Shape of My Heart’ star’s postponed shows, fans were advised to retain their tickets “as they will be honored on the new dates.

“Sting sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and extends his gratitude to the fans for their understanding,” the singer’s statement concluded.

2018 Grammy Awards - Sting - Englishman in New York

Fans took to Sting’s social media comments to share their best wishes for the 73-year-old star as he recovers from the unspecified illness mentioned in his post.

Sting is one of the many artists billed to be performing at FireAid LA’s benefit concerts raising money for those affected by Los Angeles County’s recent devastating wildfires.

The singer’s recent concert update does not suggest that he has had to pull out from the January 30 event, but it also does not confirm that Sting will be able to make the shows.