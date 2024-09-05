Sting releases first new song in years: 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)'

Sting has released his first new song in three years as he's set to embark on the North American leg of his Sting 3.0 tour. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's his first new song in three years.

But Sting is back and bristling with more energy than we've heard from The Police's former bassist in some time.

'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' is distinctly different from his last outing, 2021's album The Bridge.

Whereas his previous album saw Sting dabble in modern pop, he's stripped it all back to his bluesy roots.

The song uses the rhythm to 'Bo Diddley Beat' from the blues legend's 1955 album, which is a rhythm that originates from West Africa.

With Sting being somewhat of a muso himself, he's made his own variation of what renowned computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint called "the rhythm that conquered the world".

‘I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' is released via Cherrytree Music Company / Interscope Records - listen below:

Sting - I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) (Official Video)

Sting's voice is raspier and rockier than ever on his latest single, and that's likely because of the band he's currently touring with.

It's a taste of what's to come ahead, with guitarist Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ, and Sting on bass, for what he's dubbed 'Sting 3.0'.

The stripped-back band intends to recapture the energy and enthusiasm of Sting's former band, The Police, who rose from the ranks of the late seventies punk and new wave scene to become one of the world's biggest bands in the following decade.

At the age of 72, Gordon Sumner aka Sting is proving he's still at the top of his game, especially as he's set to embark on a major tour of North America, having played throughout the UK and Europe earlier this summer.

He's turned his back on his pop-leaning output in recent years and has gone full-on rock.

As it stands there's no album release attached to the single, with Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland instead focusing their energies on the anniversary box-set release of The Police's lauded album Synchronicity.

The 'Sting 3.0' tour is heading to North America after touring throughout the UK and Europe this summer. (Photo by Manolo Tatti/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The full dates for the 'Sting 3.0' North American tour in 2024 are below:

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern