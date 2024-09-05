Sting releases first new song in years: 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)'

5 September 2024, 16:56

Sting has released his first new song in three years as he's set to embark on the North American leg of his Sting 3.0 tour.
Sting has released his first new song in three years as he's set to embark on the North American leg of his Sting 3.0 tour. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's his first new song in three years.

But Sting is back and bristling with more energy than we've heard from The Police's former bassist in some time.

'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' is distinctly different from his last outing, 2021's album The Bridge.

Whereas his previous album saw Sting dabble in modern pop, he's stripped it all back to his bluesy roots.

The song uses the rhythm to 'Bo Diddley Beat' from the blues legend's 1955 album, which is a rhythm that originates from West Africa.

With Sting being somewhat of a muso himself, he's made his own variation of what renowned computer scientist Dr. Godfried Toussaint called "the rhythm that conquered the world".

‘I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' is released via Cherrytree Music Company / Interscope Records - listen below:

Sting - I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) (Official Video)

Sting's voice is raspier and rockier than ever on his latest single, and that's likely because of the band he's currently touring with.

It's a taste of what's to come ahead, with guitarist Dominic Miller on guitar, Chris Maas on drums and Martin Kierszenbaum on organ, and Sting on bass, for what he's dubbed 'Sting 3.0'.

The stripped-back band intends to recapture the energy and enthusiasm of Sting's former band, The Police, who rose from the ranks of the late seventies punk and new wave scene to become one of the world's biggest bands in the following decade.

At the age of 72, Gordon Sumner aka Sting is proving he's still at the top of his game, especially as he's set to embark on a major tour of North America, having played throughout the UK and Europe earlier this summer.

He's turned his back on his pop-leaning output in recent years and has gone full-on rock.

As it stands there's no album release attached to the single, with Sting, Andy Summers, and Stewart Copeland instead focusing their energies on the anniversary box-set release of The Police's lauded album Synchronicity.

The 'Sting 3.0' tour is heading to North America after touring throughout the UK and Europe this summer. (Photo by Manolo Tatti/Getty Images)
The 'Sting 3.0' tour is heading to North America after touring throughout the UK and Europe this summer. (Photo by Manolo Tatti/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The full dates for the 'Sting 3.0' North American tour in 2024 are below:

Tue. Sept. 17 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Wed. Sept. 18 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

Fri. Sept. 20 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Sat. Sept. 21 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Mon. Sept. 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Tue. Oct. 01 Philadelphia, PA The Met

Fri. Oct. 04 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall @ Fenway Park

Mon. Oct. 07 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Wed. Oct. 09 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Thu. Oct. 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Sat. Oct. 12 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Tue. Oct. 15 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

Sun. Oct. 20 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach

Tue. Oct. 22 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre (CEPAC)

Mon. Oct. 28 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Tue. Oct. 29 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Wed. Nov. 06 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Thu. Nov. 07 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

Tue. Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Wed. Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler: A relationship timeline

The greatest 1990s songs

The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Music

Listen to the early demo of The Police's huge hit 'Every Breath You Take'.

Every Breath You Take: Listen to this early, strangely sunny synth-driven demo of The Police’s classic hit
Sting's youngest son has followed in his father's footsteps by joining the police. But not The Police.

Sting's youngest son Giacomo Sumner joins the police - but not his father's former band

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

In 2003, Robert Palmer died suddenly at the age of just 54. So what happened?

Robert Palmer: Inside the ‘Addicted To Love’ singer’s tragic death

Music

Sade's new song will mark the first time we've heard anything from the Grammy and Brit Award winner since 2018.

Sade to release first new song in years for new benefit album

Music

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus dispels Mamma Mia 3 rumours, but does give some hope of another film

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus dispels Mamma Mia 3 rumours, but does give some hope of another film

ABBA

Shania Twain surprised her fans in Las Vegas after bringing out iconic vocal group Boyz II Men for a stirring duet.

Watch Shania Twain bring out Boyz II Men for surprise duet in Las Vegas

Shania Twain

Brian May suffers minor stroke, but reassures fans he can still play guitar

Brian May suffers minor stroke, but reassures fans he can still play guitar

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents