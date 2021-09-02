Sting announces new album The Bridge and shares lead single 'If It's Love'

By Mayer Nissim

Sting says his new album is made up of songs "between one place and another, between one state of mind and another".

Sting has announced his 15th solo studio album.

The Bridge will be released on November 19 via A&M/Interscope/Cherrytree Records and is available to pre-order now.

The lead single 'If It's Love' is available to stream now.

"I’m certainly not the first songwriter to equate falling in or out of love with an incurable sickness, nor will I be the last," Sting said.

"'If It's Love' is my addition to that canon where the tropes of metaphorical symptoms, diagnosis, and downright incapacity are all familiar enough to make each of us smile ruefully."

He added of The Bridge: "These songs are between one place and another, between one state of mind and another, between life and death, between relationships.

"Between pandemics, and between eras – politically, socially and psychologically, all of us are stuck in the middle of something. We need a bridge."

The Bridge is produced by Sting and Martin Kierszenbaum, except 'Loving You', which is produced by Sting, Maya Jane Coles and Martin Kierszenbaum.

The full album tracklisting is as follows:

Rushing Water If It's Love The Book of Numbers Loving You Harmony Road For Her Love The Hills on the Border Captain Bateman The Bells of St. Thomas The Bridge Waters of Tyne (Deluxe bonus track) Captain Bateman's Basement (Deluxe bonus track) (Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay (Deluxe bonus track) I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City (Japanese exclusive bonus track)

Sting will play his first live shows since lockdown later this month, with shows booked in Sicily and Athens, before setting up in Vegas for a career-spanning residency.

My Songs: The Las Vegas Residency kicks off at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on October 29.