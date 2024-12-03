Sting adds more intimate UK shows to 2025 world tour: Dates, venues, ticket details and more

3 December 2024, 09:47

Sting's playing the guitar in stage
Sting's world tour began in May 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Every Breath You Take’ singer’s STING 3.0 world tour continues in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sting has added two additional shows to the UK leg of his STING 3.0 world tour.

The Police frontman will play gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo and at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in October 2025.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday (December 6) at 10am, although pre-sale options are available now.

Sting promotes 4K remastered version of ‘It’s Probably Me’ music video

Sting’s new gigs are the first indoor and first London-based shows announced for his 2025 UK performance schedule.

In October 2024, the ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ artist was revealed as one of the headliners of next year’s Latitude Festival, alongside Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim.

Announcing Sting’s headliner stint at Latitude 2025, the festival’s director Melvin Benn shared: “We’re thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025.

Sting sat on stage playing guitar
The Police frontman has been touring North America recently. Picture: Getty

“His unparalleled artistry and the exciting new direction of the STING 3.0 shows perfectly align with Latitude’s mission to deliver a rich and diverse cultural experience.”

Sting’s STING 3.0 world tour will also see him play outdoor shows in the UK at Forest Live dates in Tetbury and Cannock, the Isle of Wight Festival, Liverpool’s On the Waterfront festival, the Summer Sessions at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, and Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Sting’s latest tour sees the vocalist and bassist revisit his popular back-catalogue of songs as well as his latest tracks while performing alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

Sting performing on stage in the 80s
STING 3.0 celebrates the singer's large back-catalogue of hits. Picture: Getty

The tour began in Europe in summer 2024, and has continued in North America this Autumn.

STING 3.0 will move on to South America early next year, then will briefly visit Pretoria and Cape Town in South Africa and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena before eventually returning to Europe.

For details on how to get tickets to Sting’s latest STING 3.0 tour dates and more, visit: www.sting.com/tour

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Band Aid 40: Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid and premieres 40th anniversary version

Bob Geldof reminisces about Band Aid 1984 and addresses Ed Sheeran comments: 'We'll work it out'

Music

Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed

Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed

Music

Strangely enough, Sting and Robert Downey Jr are the best of pals. Here's how their friendship blossomed.

How Sting and Robert Downey Jr struck up an unlikely lifelong friendship

Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake will all headline the Isle of Wight Festival in 2025

Sting, Stereophonics and Justin Timberlake to headline Isle of Wight Festival 2025

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts

Riley Green singing and playing guitar on stage

Riley Green announces UK and Ireland tour: Tickets, dates, venues and more revealed

Country

George Michael singing on stage and with others at the Band Aid recording

How George Michael transformed Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' with one note

George Michael

Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Queen

A snowman in some snow

Frosty the Snowman: Story, lyrics, covers and more explained

Song Facts

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents