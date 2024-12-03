Sting adds more intimate UK shows to 2025 world tour: Dates, venues, ticket details and more

Sting's world tour began in May 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Every Breath You Take’ singer’s STING 3.0 world tour continues in 2025.

Sting has added two additional shows to the UK leg of his STING 3.0 world tour.

The Police frontman will play gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo and at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in October 2025.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday (December 6) at 10am, although pre-sale options are available now.

Sting’s new gigs are the first indoor and first London-based shows announced for his 2025 UK performance schedule.

In October 2024, the ‘Don’t Stand So Close to Me’ artist was revealed as one of the headliners of next year’s Latitude Festival, alongside Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim.

Announcing Sting’s headliner stint at Latitude 2025, the festival’s director Melvin Benn shared: “We’re thrilled to announce Sting as our first headliner for Latitude 2025.

The Police frontman has been touring North America recently. Picture: Getty

“His unparalleled artistry and the exciting new direction of the STING 3.0 shows perfectly align with Latitude’s mission to deliver a rich and diverse cultural experience.”

Sting’s STING 3.0 world tour will also see him play outdoor shows in the UK at Forest Live dates in Tetbury and Cannock, the Isle of Wight Festival, Liverpool’s On the Waterfront festival, the Summer Sessions at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, and Depot Live at Cardiff Castle.

Sting’s latest tour sees the vocalist and bassist revisit his popular back-catalogue of songs as well as his latest tracks while performing alongside guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas.

STING 3.0 celebrates the singer's large back-catalogue of hits. Picture: Getty

The tour began in Europe in summer 2024, and has continued in North America this Autumn.

STING 3.0 will move on to South America early next year, then will briefly visit Pretoria and Cape Town in South Africa and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena before eventually returning to Europe.

For details on how to get tickets to Sting’s latest STING 3.0 tour dates and more, visit: www.sting.com/tour