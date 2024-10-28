Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed

28 October 2024, 10:38

Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed
Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Sting will take to the stage at next year's Latitude Festival.

The headliners for Latitude Festival 2025 have just been announced!

Sting will be joined by Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim on the lineup at Henham Park from July 24-27.

The Police legend will perform as STING 3.0 alongside drummer Chris Maas and guitarist Dominic Miller.

And it won't be Snow Patrol's first time at Latitude – the band performed at the festival in 2006.

Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 2
Lollapalooza Sao Paulo 2019 - Day 2. Picture: Getty

"We are delighted to play Latitude again!" Snow Patrol said.

"We’ve had so many amazing memories from playing there in the past. We performed at the very first one and we’re excited to get back to Latitude again for the third time.

"See you all there!”

Fatboy Slim also previously performed at the festival in 2017.

Latitude Festival 2025 lineup

So far, only three headliners for Latitude Festival 2025 have been announced.

Sting, Snow Patrol and Fatboy Slim will perform over the weekend next summer.

We can expect to hear more about the full lineup in November.

Where can I get Latitude Festival 2025 tickets?

Tickets for Latitude Festival 2025 go on sale at 10am on Wednesday, October 30.

You can buy tickets for the festival here.

