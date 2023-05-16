Sting reveals why The Police will never ever be reuniting again

In a new interview, Sting has poured cold water on rumours of a future reunion with The Police.

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The internal fighting which led to The Police's eventual break up was well-documented.

In 1984, the new wave trio were arguably the biggest band in the world, but would call it quits that year.

Throughout their seven-year career together as The Police, creative tensions between bassist and singer Sting, drummer Stewart Copeland, and guitarist Andy Summers would frequently boil over.

When they disagreed, not only did they have a difference of opinion, sometimes they'd even come to blows in physical altercations.

So once they'd reached the peak of their powers together as a band, all three members decided to go their separate ways.

That was until their reunion in 2007 when they toured the world as The Police once again, in what became the third-highest-grossing tour of all time (at the time).

Not only was it a huge commercial success, their tour also courted enormous critical praise, leaving the door open for another potential coming together.

Steward Copeland recently revealed in his interview with Smooth Radio that despite "a lot of the tension" they shared, the trio are now back on good terms once again.

Sting has followed up with his own new interview in Music Week however, pouring cold water on rumours of a future reunion.

The Police called it quits in 1984 after years of in-fighting and "tensions".

When asked if he thought bands should reunite ever, he laughed: "Once!" before going on to explain that bands "should do it once and the timing should be right."

"When the Police reunited, it had been long enough and it was the right time to do it. And I'm taking credit for that because that was my decision" Sting continued.

"Doing it again would just be gratuitous and that won't happen. But we did it, and everyone was happy that Mum and Dad got back together again and had one last fling."

The 'Fields Of Gold' singer also agreed with Copeland's assessment of why tensions between the three bandmates opening reached explosive levels.

The Police Band Breakup

"It's an intense relationship. You start out in a band together and you live together; you sleep in the van together; you share hotel rooms. Your life is completely welded with the other guys in the band, and that's intense."

"We still love each other and respect each other, but I'm happy not to be in a band. I have much more freedom and when I have my own band, everyone's role is very clear. We just get on with the job."

"When a young band starts out, the roles are much more flexible and that creates tensions. But it's all-natural, of course...I think it gives you a competitive energy, a buzz."

Sting was also fairly candid about how his ego affected how the band began to perform together, and feels it right to stay as separate entities.

"There comes a point where it just gets in the way of the creative process and you're dealing with ego as opposed to actual musical ideas or the currency of musical ideas. When the flow stops, that's when a band has to break up."

The Police performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2008 as part of their critically and commercially acclaimed reunion.

Sting went on to confirm that he, Copeland and Summer hadn't considered writing more songs together, saying: "It was – what's the word – nostalgia, with recreating that thing for a short time. No, we didn’t even try."

Stewart Copeland seemed more positive about a full-scale reunion during his Smooth Radio interview however, saying: "Hey, look, I'm optimistic. I would give us at least a 1% chance."

"You know, we are enjoying each other's company. We get along really well. In fact, even when we were screaming at each other in the studio over dinner, we'd be laughing and joking. And we were deeply bonded."

"We went through a lot together, and we are like siblings, deeply bonded. And it's nice like this" Copeland told Smooth's very own Jenni Falconer.

"And I'm enjoying in fact, we have laughed amongst ourselves. We're in touch by email and so on. We send each other daft Instagram clips and so on."

At least the trio are back on good terms, but it doesn't look like they'll be hitting the road or the studio together any time soon.