Sting reveals why The Police will never ever be reuniting again

16 May 2023, 10:27

In a new interview, Sting has poured cold water on rumours of a future reunion with The Police.
In a new interview, Sting has poured cold water on rumours of a future reunion with The Police. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

The internal fighting which led to The Police's eventual break up was well-documented.

In 1984, the new wave trio were arguably the biggest band in the world, but would call it quits that year.

Throughout their seven-year career together as The Police, creative tensions between bassist and singer Sting, drummer Stewart Copeland, and guitarist Andy Summers would frequently boil over.

When they disagreed, not only did they have a difference of opinion, sometimes they'd even come to blows in physical altercations.

So once they'd reached the peak of their powers together as a band, all three members decided to go their separate ways.

That was until their reunion in 2007 when they toured the world as The Police once again, in what became the third-highest-grossing tour of all time (at the time).

Not only was it a huge commercial success, their tour also courted enormous critical praise, leaving the door open for another potential coming together.

Steward Copeland recently revealed in his interview with Smooth Radio that despite "a lot of the tension" they shared, the trio are now back on good terms once again.

Sting has followed up with his own new interview in Music Week however, pouring cold water on rumours of a future reunion.

The Police called it quits in 1984 after years of in-fighting and "tensions". (Photo By Denver Post/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
The Police called it quits in 1984 after years of in-fighting and "tensions". (Photo By Denver Post/The Denver Post via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

When asked if he thought bands should reunite ever, he laughed: "Once!" before going on to explain that bands "should do it once and the timing should be right."

"When the Police reunited, it had been long enough and it was the right time to do it. And I'm taking credit for that because that was my decision" Sting continued.

"Doing it again would just be gratuitous and that won't happen. But we did it, and everyone was happy that Mum and Dad got back together again and had one last fling."

The 'Fields Of Gold' singer also agreed with Copeland's assessment of why tensions between the three bandmates opening reached explosive levels.

The Police Band Breakup

"It's an intense relationship. You start out in a band together and you live together; you sleep in the van together; you share hotel rooms. Your life is completely welded with the other guys in the band, and that's intense."

"We still love each other and respect each other, but I'm happy not to be in a band. I have much more freedom and when I have my own band, everyone's role is very clear. We just get on with the job."

"When a young band starts out, the roles are much more flexible and that creates tensions. But it's all-natural, of course...I think it gives you a competitive energy, a buzz."

Sting was also fairly candid about how his ego affected how the band began to perform together, and feels it right to stay as separate entities.

"There comes a point where it just gets in the way of the creative process and you're dealing with ego as opposed to actual musical ideas or the currency of musical ideas. When the flow stops, that's when a band has to break up."

The Police performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2008 as part of their critically and commercially acclaimed reunion. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images)
The Police performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival in 2008 as part of their critically and commercially acclaimed reunion. (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Sting went on to confirm that he, Copeland and Summer hadn't considered writing more songs together, saying: "It was – what's the word – nostalgia, with recreating that thing for a short time. No, we didn’t even try."

Stewart Copeland seemed more positive about a full-scale reunion during his Smooth Radio interview however, saying: "Hey, look, I'm optimistic. I would give us at least a 1% chance."

"You know, we are enjoying each other's company. We get along really well. In fact, even when we were screaming at each other in the studio over dinner, we'd be laughing and joking. And we were deeply bonded."

"We went through a lot together, and we are like siblings, deeply bonded. And it's nice like this" Copeland told Smooth's very own Jenni Falconer.

"And I'm enjoying in fact, we have laughed amongst ourselves. We're in touch by email and so on. We send each other daft Instagram clips and so on."

At least the trio are back on good terms, but it doesn't look like they'll be hitting the road or the studio together any time soon.

More from Sting

See more More from Sting

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Stewart Copeland talks to Smooth Radio

The Police's Stewart Copeland says trio are good friends now, after years of "tension"

Music

Sting and Trudie Styler celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary in 2022.

Sting’s secret to his long and loving marriage to Trudie Styler: A relationship timeline

Paul McCartney has written an enviable repertoire of songs. But he envies one particular artist for writing a song he wished he had.

The only song Paul McCartney desperately wished he’d written was a Sting classic

Paul McCartney

The greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances

The 15 greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances ever, ranked

Music

Sting and Trudie Styler have been together for 40 years

Sting celebrates 30th anniversary with wife Trudie Styler in heartwarming photos

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Is love in the air between Top Gun Tom Cruise and Colombian superstar Shakira?

Shakira insists her family comes first after Tom Cruise dating rumours emerge

TV & Film

Michael Jackson performed his first moonwalk on May 16, 1983 in front of an audience of 47 million people.

The moment Michael Jackson did his first moonwalk on TV and changed music history forever

Michael Jackson

Daft Punk In Concert

Daft Punk release 10th anniversary Random Access Memories with 35 minutes of extra music

Chill

Rod Stewart and his new grandchildren

Rod Stewart welcomes second and third grandchild within days of each other

Rod Stewart

Michael Jackson's one white glove became iconic. But was there a deeper meaning behind it?

The real reason behind why Michael Jackson wore one iconic white glove

Michael Jackson