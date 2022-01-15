Natalie Imbruglia facts: Singer's age, relationships, children, net worth and more revealed

Natalie Imbruglia has released six studio albums in total. Picture: Simon Procter

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Natalie Imbruglia has been one of Australia's most adored and internationally recognised personalities for over a quarter of a century.

Here's all the information you need to know about the Australian-British star:

Who is Natalie Imbruglia?

Before her career in music, Imbruglia starred in Australian soap opera Neighbours. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Throughout the 1990s, it's fair to say that Natalie Imbruglia was Australia's greatest celebrity export.

The Australian-British singer-songwriter achieved international fame and plaudits for her chart-topping single 'Torn' which peaked at No.2 in the UK charts, but subsequently became the 85th biggest-selling single of all time in the UK.

Imbruglia's success was spurred on by 'Torn', with her debut album Left Of The Middle receiving three Grammy Award nominations and going on to sell 7 million copies worldwide.

It remains the best-selling debut album by any female Australian singer, and saw Natalie Imbruglia win both International Female Solo Artist and International Newcomer at the BRIT Awards.

Aside from her career in music, Natalie Imbruglia has also acted in Australian soap opera Neighbours and movies such as Johnny English alongside Rowan Atkinson.

She appeared as a judge on the second season of Australia's The X Factor.

A dedicated and passionate philanthropist, she has endorsed charities like PETA and Oxfam.

How old is Natalie Imbruglia and where was she born?

Two headshots of a young Natalie Imbruglia in pursuit of an acting career. Picture: Natalie Imbruglia/Instagram

Natalie Imbruglia was born on 4th February 1975 in Sydney, Australia. She celebrated her 46th birthday in 2021.

She is the second of four daughters. Her mother Maxene Anderson was the ancestor of a convict from the First Fleet who arrived in Australia during the 18th century, and her father was a Sicilian who emigrated to Australia at the age of five.

How did Natalie Imbruglia get her big break?

Natalie Imbruglia played Beth Brennan on iconic Australian soap opera Neighbours. Picture: Fremantle Australia

After quitting school at the age of 16 to pursue a career in acting, Natalie Imbruglia appeared in numerous television commercials before securing the part of Beth Brennan in beloved Australian soap opera Neighbours.

As with many of her peers like Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, she used her newfound notoriety on the show as a platform to make the switch to music.

Leaving Neighbours to move to London in 1994, she was snapped up by RCA Records (BMG) after they heard her demo version of 'Torn'.

With the success of 'Torn' and debut album Left Of The Middle Imbruglia achieved international acclaim, seeing her career blossom and since going on to release six full-length albums in total.

What are Natalie Imbruglia’s biggest songs?

- 'Torn'

- 'Big Mistake'

- 'That Way'

- 'Shiver'

- 'Wrong Impression'

Is Natalie Imbruglia married?

At the time of their marriage, Natalie Imbruglia and Daniel Johns were one of the most high-profile celebrity power couples in Australia. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Natalie Imbruglia is not currently married.

She was married to rockstar and Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns from 2003 until their divorce in 2008.

In the statement released at the time of their divorce, the pair said: "While we are very sad that our marriage has ended, we want to make it clear that our parting is amicable and we remain friends."

In the late 1990s, Imbruglia also reportedly dated Friends actor David Schwimmer, and has been romantically linked to Harry Styles, comedian David Walliams, and even Prince Harry.

Does Natalie Imbruglia have any children?

Imbruglia welcomed her first child at the age of 44. Picture: Natalie Imbruglia/Instagram

Natalie Imbruglia gave birth to her first child and currently only child, Max, in October 2019 at the age of 44.

Max was conceived via IVF with the help of an anonymous sperm donor.

How much is Natalie Imbruglia’s net worth?

Natalie Imbruglia's net worth is an estimated $14 million.

Is there anything else we should know about Natalie Imbruglia?

Natalie Imbruglia's immensely successful single 'Torn' was actually a cover version. The band Ednaswap released the original version in 1995.

Her younger sister Laura Imbruglia is also a musician but hasn't achieved any similar level of success.

Amongst the various awards Natalie Imbruglia won during her initial rise to international acclaim, the strangest has to be winning the NME Award for 'Top Pop Personality You'd Most Like as Your Doctor'.

She was candid when speaking about her writer's block, which is now a thing of the past as she released her sixth studio album Firebird in 2021.