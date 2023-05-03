George Michael and Kate Bush win Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction vote

3 May 2023, 14:23

The Story of... 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael

By Mayer Nissim

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has some very big (and long overdue) names.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

George Michael and Kate Bush have been confirmed as inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They are joined in the Class of 2023 performer category by a host of other big names, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine and The Detroit Spinners.

The Musical Influence Award winners are DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray, while the Musical Excellence Award goes to Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Don Cornelius.

Fan votes were incorporated into this years selection process, with George earning 1.04 million votes, putting him ahead of fellow nominees Cyndi Lauper on 928,000 and Warren Zevon on 634,000.

George Michael in 1988
George Michael in 1988. Picture: Getty Images

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes.

"We are honoured that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop."

See the first look at George Michael: Freedom Uncut

The Hall of Fame's blurb for George reads: "George Michael possessed extraordinary talent as a songwriter, vocalist, and producer.

"His incomparable vision and drive propelled him to superstardom, and he became the most-played artist on British radio from 1984 to 2004 and one of the best-selling artists of all time."

Nominated stars who missed out on induction this year included Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes, A Tribe Called Quest and Joy Division/New Order, who were nominated as a single entry.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2023

George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 for the sixth time - see the full chart

Music

In 1985, Wham! made history being the first Western act to perform in China.

How Wham! broke cultural barriers in 1985 with their history-making concerts in China

Wham! George Michael and Andrew Ridgley

Wham! announce stunning singles box set Echoes from the Edge of Heaven

George's cover version of a Bonnie Raitt classic was poignant because of the love he lost.

When George Michael broke hearts with his beautiful cover of a Bonnie Raitt classic

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Lionel Richie

Pierce Brosnan and Meryls Streep in Mamma Mia

Mamma Mia 3: Pierce Brosnan is up for returning as Sam in a third movie

ABBA

James Brown is one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century.

James Brown facts: Godfather of Soul’s life, death, legacy, marriages and more revealed

Music

Jon Bon Jovi has shared his thoughts on the recent engagement of son Jake and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Jon Bon Jovi reacts to son Jake's engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown for first time

Music

Willie Nelson celebrated his 90th birthday. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Willie Nelson: The Chicks, Tom Jones, Chris Stapleton & more join country legend for 90th birthday bash

Country

Cher and Anthony Edwards

Cher 'splits from 37-year-old boyfriend as engagement rumours shrugged off'

Cher