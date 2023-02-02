George Michael, Kate Bush and Cyndi Lauper nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2 February 2023, 09:41

By Mayer Nissim

The nominees are announced for the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and there are some very big names there.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominations for the Class of 2023.

Artists up for the public vote include George Michael, Kate Bush, Cyndi Lauper, Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow.

Also in the frame for induction, this year are Missy Elliott, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order (included as a single nomination), Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Detroit Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, and Warren Zevon.

The winners will be announced in May with an induction ceremony and live show in the autumn.

Kate Bush at the Hammersmith Odeon
Kate Bush at the Hammersmith Odeon. Picture: Getty Images

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

"These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

Last year's inductees included Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Duran Duran.

George Michael on his Faith world tour
George Michael on his Faith world tour. Picture: Getty Images

According the Hall of Fame, to be eligible for induction in 2023, a nominee must have released their first single or album in 1998 or earlier.

This is the fourth time Kate Bush has been nominated, though this year she's riding a wave of unexpected success after 'Running Up That Hill' scaled the charts after its inclusion in Stranger Things.

The Spinners have also been nominated three times before, while Rage Against The Machine are enjoying their fifth nomination.

More from George Michael

See more More from George Michael

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael in 2007

George Michael facts: Singer's age, songs, family, partner and death explained

Adam Lambert, George Michael and Theo James

George Michael biopic: Adam Lambert isn’t happy about latest casting rumours

George Michael

George Michael biopic: Family and estate deny giving approval to planned biopic

Five supermodels Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista (pictured with George Michael), Tatjana Patitz, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford starred in the Freedom! '90 music video

George Michael: Supermodels' intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from 'Freedom!' music video revealed
Tatjana Patitz appeared in the 'Freedom' music video

Tatjana Patitz, Vogue supermodel in George Michael's Freedom video, dies aged 56

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tom Jones in concert

Tom Jones hit 'Delilah' is banned from the Six Nations playlist by Welsh Rugby Union

Tom Jones

Linda Ronstadt's 'Long, Long Time' features in The Last of Us episode 3

The Last of Us piano song: Why horror drama picked Linda Ronstadt ballad at end of episode 3

TV & Film

Linda Ronstadt in 1982

Linda Ronstadt facts: Singer's age, children, partner, career and songs revealed

Music

Jaafar Jackson will play Michael Jackson in a new film

Who is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson's nephew set to play King of Pop in biopic revealed

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson and Jaafar Jackson

Michael Jackson: Actor who will play King of Pop in upcoming biopic has been revealed

Michael Jackson

Who did 'Nothing Compares 2 U' better: Prince or Sinead O'Connor?

Watch Prince's tear-jerking rendition of his powerful ballad 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

Prince