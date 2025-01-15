Crazy moment Rod Stewart was served divorce papers by David Schwimmer explained

It's unknown if Rod Stewart is aware the Friends star served him his papers... Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Yes, Rod Stewart really was once served his divorce papers by the Friends star.

It’s the one where Rod Stewart is served divorce papers by Ross...

Crazy as it sounds, the ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’ singer really was informed about one of his divorces by Friends star David Schwimmer.

The story was revealed by the Ross actor during an appearance on American talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, where he was promoting his role in Disney+'s new Goosebumps series.

David Schwimmer once served Rod Stewart divorce papers

While discussing the many odd jobs he worked before becoming a successful actor, the 58-year-old revealed he’d once had a summer job working for his mom, a divorce lawyer.

As a process server, David was tasked with being the person who served individuals with divorce papers.

And one of those people who 18-year-old David served was Rod Stewart, the actor revealed, joking: “Thank goodness I’ve never run into him since!

It seems likely David delivered Rod and his first wife Alana's divorce papers. Picture: Getty

“I don’t even know if he knows,” the Goosebumps star said. “I don’t think he knows,” he added, although as Stephen went on the point out: “He knows now!”

Rod Stewart was divorced twice before he settled with his current wife of 17 years, Penny Lancaster.

The pop-rock singer and his first wife Alana Collins got divorced in 1984, meanwhile Rod and his second wife Rachel Hunter got divorced in 2006.

Sir Rod Stewart treats followers to classic song for Valentine’s Day

Seeing as David made it clear he was around 18 at the time of his anecdote, it seems likely he was involved in the serving of Rod Stewart’s first set of divorce papers.

David’s summer job shifts – whether working as a process server or as a roller-skating waiter (another job he did for a period in his youth) – came to an end after the young star found success as an actor.

After small roles in TV shows such as The Wonder Years, L.A. Law and NYPD Blue, David scored his big break in Friends as one of the show’s core characters, Ross Geller.

But perhaps it’s a small shame David didn’t stick around in his odd jobs long enough for the world (and maybe Rod Stewart) to have seen him serving people divorce papers on his roller skates!