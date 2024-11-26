Rod Stewart is Glastonbury 2025's legends headliner - all details

Rod Stewart has been announced as Glastonbury 2025's legends headliner. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Glastonbury has signed the ‘Do You Think I’m Sexy’ singer for its Sunday teatime legend slot.

Rod Stewart is Glastonbury 2025’s legends headliner, the festival has revealed.

The 79-year-old icon’s Sunday teatime legend slot appearance was announced by Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis today (November 26).

Taking to Instagram to break the exciting news, Eavis penned: “Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid Stage is everything we could wish for.

“What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait,” her post concluded.

The ‘Maggie May’ singer took to his own social media to also celebrate the news, writing: “I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025!

“After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Rod’s Glasto news follows his announcement last week that he plans to step away from performing large-scale tours in the future.

“This will be the end of large-scale world tours,” he said in a statement, although he stressed at the same time: “But I have no desire to retire.

Rod Stewart will headline Glastonbury 2025. Picture: Getty

“I’m fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly age of 79,” he added. “I’d like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next – smaller venues and more intimacy.

“But then again, I may not…” he teased, signing off “The Ambiguous” Sir Rod Stewart, perhaps cheekily hinting at his future Glastonbury plans which will see him take to the stage for a huge show next year.

2025 will be Rod’s return to Worthy Farm after he last headlined the festival back in 2002 alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

As Eavis suggested in her statement, the festival will take a year off in 2026 as is tradition once every five years in order to ensure the health of the farmland where it takes place.