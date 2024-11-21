Rod Stewart makes major career announcement at 79, and is met with support from fans

By Sian Moore

The music legend has shared an important decision about his career with fans.

Sir Rod Stewart has been met with love and support after announcing plans to retire from large-scale tours.

The 'Maggie May' singer took to social media to share the news with his fans.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me," Rod wrote.

"But I have no desire to retire."

Read his full statement below.

The 79-year-old continued: "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

He reassured fans that although he won't be embarking on any more large-scale tours, he still hopes to continue performing live.

"I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour for the year after next– smaller venues and more intimacy."

But he did conclude with, "But then again, I may not..."

Rod Stewart announces huge career change and is met with support from fans. Picture: Getty

The music legend will celebrate his 80th next year and has been publicly contemplating his own mortality.

"I'm aware my days are numbered but I've got no fear," he told The Sun.

"We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket.

"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few – probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."