Watch Chris Martin fall backward through a trapdoor at a Coldplay concert - video

Chris Martin perfoming in Coldplay. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"That's not planned!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Martin suffered a stunning fall during a Coldplay concert at the weekend.

The singer fell right through an open trapdoor while walking backwards between songs at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

"That's not planned!" Martin said as he started to get to his feet.

"Thank you for catching me, so much. Holy s**t, that was nearly a YouTube moment... that probably was a YouTube moment!"

As he noted, Martin's fall was successfully broken by the outstretched arms of one of the road crew, and he thankfully seemed unharmed after the incident.

Crowd Gasps as Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Tumbles Into Trap Door Opening

Coldplay are currently on the Australian leg of their massive Music of the Spheres tour, which has been ongoing since 2022.

The tour will wind up next summer with a record-breaking ten-date run at Wembley Stadium.

Last month, the band released the Music of the Spheres Vol. II: Moon Music album, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Sphere Vol. I: From Earth with Love.