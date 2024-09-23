Chris Martin sings brand new Coldplay song in silly disguise at Las Vegas karaoke bar - watch

After a guest appearance at iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, Chris Martin went incognito to sing a brand new Coldplay song at a local karaoke bar later that night. Picture: Laurie Rogers YouTube/Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's an unconventional way to promote new music.

But Chris Martin is clearly having as much fun as possible when it comes to sharing Coldplay's new music with the world.

Having made a recent guest appearance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Chris was out and about almost immediately after.

Though, it's highly doubtful that fans of the band would've expected to see him in a local karaoke bar that very same night.

That's likely because they wouldn't have recognised him anyway - Martin was dressed incognito, disguised in an oversized suit, wig, and silly glasses.

Appearing on the stage of Dino's Lounge, Chris sang 'All My Love' from Coldplay's upcoming album Moon Music.

Watch fan footage of the performance below:

Undercover Chris Martin Sings "All My Love" at Dino's!! in Las Vegas

Looking like Austin Powers after a long day at the office, Martin didn't fool anybody in attendance.

Despite the goofy costume, it was clear it was Chris Martin singing as soon as he sang one note through the microphone.

It's not the first time he or his band have debuted 'All My Love' either - they first performed the song back in Athens this summer.

Earlier that evening, Chris performed Coldplay's recent single 'We Pray' with Elyanna at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, with the likes of Keith Urban, Dua Lipa, and Gwen Stefani also performing.

Chris Martin and @Elyanna perform a beautiful acoustic version of “WE PRAY” at the #iHeartFestival2024

pic.twitter.com/A3b0Ir0ffY — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) September 22, 2024

Moon Music is Coldplay's tenth studio album and is set for release on 4th October.

The band have already released the lead single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove' as well as debuted another song 'Good Feelings' at a concert in Rome recently.

Having headlined Glastonbury Festival for the record-breaking fifth time earlier this summer, Coldplay have announced a run of stadium shows for 2025 in support of Moon Music.

They'll be playing six massive concerts at London's Wembley Stadium in August of next year, after two shows at Craven Park Stadium in Hull.

Coldplay are setting new standards for concert touring, donating 10% of proceedings to the Music Venue Trust which supports independent music venues around the UK that are in dire need of support.

Their record-breaking worldwide 'Music Of The Spheres Tour' recently became the highest-grossing rock tour of all time, grossing £710 million.

They were praised for their eco-conscious approach, prioritising sustainable initiatives throughout the tour.