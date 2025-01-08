Pink celebrates ‘gritty and sweet’ 19-year marriage to Carey Hart with emotional post

Pink and Carey Hart share two children together. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Just Give Me a Reason’ singer married Carey in 2006.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pink took to social media on Tuesday (January 7) to celebrate 19 years of marriage to her husband, motorcycling star Carey Hart.

Posting on her Instagram account, the pop-rock singer said: “19 years ago on a beach in Costa Rica we both took a chance we weren’t sure we even believed in. I’m so glad we did.”

Reflecting on the pair’s almost two-decade-long union, Pink added: “I’ve been with you longer than I haven’t. You’ve been my one constant.

“You have loved me, hated me, and loved me again. I love our story no matter what gets written,” she added.

Describing their story as “gritty and sweet,” the ‘Trustfall’ singer finished her tribute by saying: “Thank you for being by my side all these years. I love you forever.”

Carey paid tribute to his wife on his own Instagram, writing: “19 years married today to this amazing woman. For over 20 years we’ve travelled the world, made a family, and created amazing memories & life together.

P!nk - Just Give Me A Reason ft. Nate Ruess

“Not bad for a couple kids who weren’t expected to amount to anything,” he reflected. “You are like a fine wine, and I love you.”

Pink and Carey first met when the off-road truck racer and motorcyclist was taking part in the Summer X Games extreme sports competition in August 2001.

The pair dated for two years but broke up in 2003, however in 2004 they reconnected, and Carey proposed to Pink in June 2005 after competing at the Pro 250 class motocross final.

Pink and Carey with their kids at the American Music Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

On January 7, 2006, Pink and Carey tied the knot at a resort in Costa Rica.

As the singer’s 2025 tribute admits, the couple’s marriage wasn’t without its struggles. After just two years of marriage, the pair announced that they had split in February 2006.

But Pink and Carey eventually reconciled, and in May 2009 the pair announced they were officially back together.

Pink and Carey welcomed their daughter Willow in June 2011, and their son Jameson followed in 2016.