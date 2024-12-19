Céline Dion shares emotional tribute to late husband on their 30th wedding anniversary

Celine paid tribute to Rene on their 30th wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

Céline and René Angélil were married from 1994 to his death in 2016.

Céline Dion has shared a beautiful tribute to her late husband René Angélil.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer took to her social media to share a love letter to René on their 30th wedding anniversary (December 17) this week.

“You still fill our hearts, every day,” the Canadian star – who recently defied her Stiff Person Syndrome struggle by performing at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony – penned. “You are everything for us. We miss you so much.

“Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!” Céline added, signing the message herself and with her and René’s three children (René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson)’s names.

René died of throat cancer in January 2016 aged 73. He and Céline were together for 21 years after they met through René’s role as Céline’s manager.

The ‘Love Again’ singer was just 12 years old when she first met the then 38-year-old René in 1980, although the pair did not begin dating until Céline was 20 years old.

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games

Céline’s mother Thérèse was initially unhappy about her daughter’s relationship with the music manager and producer who was 26 years her senior, but eventually she endorsed the two’s relationship after other members of her family supported Céline and René.

On Dion’s 25th birthday in March 1993 the pair got engaged, and they married in December 1994.

Sadly for the couple, René was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1999. Anxious to have children ahead of René beginning radiation treatment for his cancer, the pair pursued IVF.

In 2001, the pair’s first child René-Charles was born, and in 2010 twins Eddy and Nelson followed. René is now 23 years old, meanwhile Eddy and Nelson are both 14.

Celine and Rene were married for 21 years. Picture: Getty

Following a full recovery from his first throat cancer diagnosis in 1999, René’s throat cancer returned in 2013, and in September 2015 Céline told fans the family had been told he only had months to live.

After René’s death in January 2016, Céline paid tribute to her husband saying: “My career was in a way his masterpiece, his song, his symphony.

“The idea of leaving it unfinished would have hurt him terribly. I realised,” she added, “That if he ever left us, I would have to continue without him, for him.”