Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

28 October 2024, 10:03

Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert
Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert. Picture: YouTube / Access Hollywood

By Sian Moore

Two legendary singers shared an emotional moment during a recent concert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace when she spotted someone in the crowd.

Amongst the audience watching Adele perform was none other than music legend Celine Dion.

A viral video shows the 'Hello' singer rushing over to Dion with her arms outstretched.

Celine stands up to embrace Adele and the pair share a tearful exchange as the audience applauds.

Watch the video below.

Adele has emotional moment with Celine Dion

When the pair separate from their embrace, Celine tenderly cups Adele's face in her hands.

Adele clearly can't contain her emotion, sobbing as she touches Celine's face in return.

The two music legends continue to hold hands for a moment longer before Adele walks away.

'My Heart Will Go On' legend Celine wipes away tears with a tissue as her son consoles her.

Adele clearly can't contain her emotion, sobbing as she touches Celine's face in return.
Adele clearly can't contain her emotion, sobbing as she touches Celine's face in return. Picture: YouTube / Access Hollywood
Watch Adele burst into tears when she spots Celine Dion in crowd at her concert
Watch Adele burst into tears when she spots Celine Dion in crowd at her concert. Picture: YouTube / Access Hollywood

It's no secret that Adele is a huge fan of the Canadian singer.

The 36-year-old has previously revealed her most prized possession is a piece of Dion's chewing gum.

Wondering how she got her hands on the chewed gum?

"It's pretty amazing," Adele said. "James Corden — who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me."

It isn't the first time Adele has shared a moment with another music legend during one of her shows.

This time last year, the singer brought her Las Vegas show to a halt when she spotted a Beatles legend in the audience.

Adele was strolling down the stadium aisle while singing 'When We Were Young' when she made a beeline for Paul McCartney.

Watch as the singer leans over the barrier to embrace McCartney while continuing to perform.

If you're going to an Adele concert any time soon, it looks like there's a good chance you'll be rubbing shoulders with some of music's greatest.

Adele breaks down as she has emotional reunion with old schoolteacher in ITV special

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

When Celine Dion paused backstage interview to watch her idol Whitney Houston perform

When Celine Dion paused backstage interview to watch her idol Whitney Houston perform

Michael Jackson's 'What More Can I Give' single

Michael Jackson's forgotten star-studded charity single for 9/11 that his label axed is amazing

Michael Jackson

Céline Dion was besotted with her niece Karine. But tragically she passed away aged sixteen after a battling an incurable disease.

‘Fly’: The devastating song Celine Dion dedicated to her late niece Karine

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

C2C 2025: Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson to headline country music festival

C2C 2025: Lainey Wilson, Dierks Bentley and Cody Johnson to headline country music festival

Country

Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed

Sting and Snow Patrol to headline Latitude Festival 2025 – full lineup, dates and tickets revealed

Music

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown!

Smooth Country Song of the Year: Vote for your favourite country songs of 2024 in our top 50 countdown!

Country

Country music superstar Zach Bryan will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025.

BST Hyde Park 2025: Country superstar Zach Bryan to headline his first ever UK festival

Country

The ever mysterious and magical Kate Bush has said she's "very keen" to make a new album in a rare new interview.

Kate Bush opens up on plans for a new album: "I’ve felt really ready to start doing something new"

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents