Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

By Sian Moore

Two legendary singers shared an emotional moment during a recent concert.

Adele was performing at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace when she spotted someone in the crowd.

Amongst the audience watching Adele perform was none other than music legend Celine Dion.

A viral video shows the 'Hello' singer rushing over to Dion with her arms outstretched.

Celine stands up to embrace Adele and the pair share a tearful exchange as the audience applauds.

Watch the video below.

When the pair separate from their embrace, Celine tenderly cups Adele's face in her hands.

Adele clearly can't contain her emotion, sobbing as she touches Celine's face in return.

The two music legends continue to hold hands for a moment longer before Adele walks away.

'My Heart Will Go On' legend Celine wipes away tears with a tissue as her son consoles her.

It's no secret that Adele is a huge fan of the Canadian singer.

The 36-year-old has previously revealed her most prized possession is a piece of Dion's chewing gum.

Wondering how she got her hands on the chewed gum?

"It's pretty amazing," Adele said. "James Corden — who's a friend of mine but also does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one with her. He knew how much of a fan I was of her and he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and she framed it for me."

It isn't the first time Adele has shared a moment with another music legend during one of her shows.

This time last year, the singer brought her Las Vegas show to a halt when she spotted a Beatles legend in the audience.

Adele was strolling down the stadium aisle while singing 'When We Were Young' when she made a beeline for Paul McCartney.

Watch as the singer leans over the barrier to embrace McCartney while continuing to perform.

If you're going to an Adele concert any time soon, it looks like there's a good chance you'll be rubbing shoulders with some of music's greatest.