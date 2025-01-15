Celine Dion shares rare photo with her three sons in heartwarming tribute to late husband

Celine Dion and her sons paid tribute to Rene Angelil, who died nine years ago. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer joined her three sons to remember their late father.

Céline Dion has shared a rare photo of herself with her three sons to pay tribute to her late husband, Rene Angelil.

The Canadian singer shared a photo of her with the couple’s three sons: René-Charles, 23; and twins Nelson and Eddy, 14; on her Instagram yesterday (January 14).

Mid-January is a meaningful time for the family, as René died of throat cancer on January 14, 2016.

His passing came just two days before his 74th birthday on January 16, making the family’s remembrance of René every year all the more poignant.

Writing on Instagram alongside the family photo, Céline penned a loving tribute to her husband from the whole family.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already,” Céline’s message read. “Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I.

“You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you.”

Céline and René married on December 17, 1994, and welcomed their first child René-Charles in January 2001. Twins Nelson and Eddy followed in 2010.

Celine with her family 2011. Picture: Getty

On the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary in 2024, Céline also took to Instagram to remember her husband. “Happy 30th anniversary, mon amour!” she shared. “You still fill our hearts, every day. You are everything for us. We miss you so much.”

Earlier this month, Céline took to her Instagram account to share a message of sympathy and solidarity with those who have been affected by the wildfires still burning in LA County.

“My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” the singer said.

“In moments like this, it’s so important for us to come together and help,” she added, before sharing information about resources for those affected and ways others can donate to support them.