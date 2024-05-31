Celine Dion's grown up sons tower over her in rare family photo as the star battles Stiff Person Syndrome

31 May 2024, 12:15

The Canadian singer has three grown up sons with her late husband René Angélil; René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 13, who split their time between their mum's homes in Las Vegas and Canada.
The Canadian singer has three grown up sons with her late husband René Angélil; René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 13, who split their time between their mum's homes in Las Vegas and Canada. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Celine has three boys René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson with late husband René Angélil.

As Celine Dion battles Stiff Person Syndrome, it seems she is trying to keep a semblance of normality for her three sons with regular outings to hockey games and concerts.

The Canadian singer has three children with her late husband René Angélil; René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Eddy and Nelson, 13, who split their time between their mum's homes in Las Vegas and Canada.

Dion took her boys to the Rolling Stones concert earlier this month at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and was pictured backstage with Mick Jagger and her three very tall sons.

As Celine Dion battles Stiff Person Syndrome, it seems she is trying to keep a semblance of normality for her three sons with regular outings to hockey games and concerts. (pictured in 2011)
As Celine Dion battles Stiff Person Syndrome, it seems she is trying to keep a semblance of normality for her three sons with regular outings to hockey games and concerts. (pictured in 2011). Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Celine shared the happy snap and thanked the band for welcoming her and her family.

"This past Saturday, I got a chance to catch the @RollingStones in concert on their #HackneyDiamonds Tour at @AllegiantStadm in Vegas," she wrote in the accompanying caption.

"What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @MickJagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking! -Celine xx..."

The 'My Heart Will Go On' Singer has made only a handful of public appearances since she announced she had Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022.

Celine Dion pictured with son Rene Charles Angelil in 2009
Celine Dion pictured with son Rene Charles Angelil in 2009. Picture: Getty
Celine has three boys René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson with late husband René Angélil (pictured in 2008)
Celine has three boys René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson with late husband René Angélil (pictured in 2008). Picture: Getty

The Canadian star, who had to cancel her world tour as she battled Stiff Person Syndrome, made her official public comeback at the Grammys in February where she was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers.

Celine will also star in a documentary charting her health issues, due to be released later this year, and in a candid interview with Vogue France in April, Celine opened up about her battle with the incurable illness.

"I haven't beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be," she said.

"I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Explaining her intensive training, Celine revealed: "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice…"

The Canadian star, who had to cancel her world tour as she battled Stiff Person Syndrome, made her official public comeback at the Grammys in February where she was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers (pictured)
The Canadian star, who had to cancel her world tour as she battled Stiff Person Syndrome, made her official public comeback at the Grammys in February where she was greeted with a standing ovation from her peers (pictured). Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

"I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault? Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!"

The star continued: "I have this illness for some unknown reason.

"The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it's over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself."

