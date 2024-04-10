When Celine Dion crashed wedding couple's first dance singing 'Because You Loved Me'

This is the amazing moment Celine Dion surprised a couple getting married in Las Vegas by singing their first dance song, 'Because You Loved Me'. Picture: ABC/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Not many people can say Celine Dion sang live at their wedding...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This is the amazing moment Celine Dion surprised a couple getting married in Las Vegas by singing their first dance song, 'Because You Loved Me'.

Airforce Majors Jason and Kate, were getting married at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas when they were joined by Celine Dion.

The incredible turn of events, which took place in April 2019, was orchestrated by US TV host Jimmy Kimmel, who was determined to give the couple a wedding to remember.

After a somewhat slapstick wedding ceremony, where the couple were joined by Kimmel via live link and actor David Spade gave them alcoholic shots, the wedding took a romantic turn at the announcement of a 'surprise wedding singer'.

To the utter shock of the couple at the altar, the chapel door then opened to reveal the superstar singer, as she began to sing the opening bars of 'Because You Loved Me'. Picture: ABC/YouTube

The incredible turn of events was orchestrated by US TV host Jimmy Kimmel (pictured, centre), who was determined to give the couple a wedding to remember in April 2019. Picture: ABC/YouTube

Airforce Majors' Jason and Kate, were getting married at the Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas when they were joined by Celine Dion. Picture: ABC/YouTube

"Did you hire a wedding singer?" Kimmel asked the newly married couple, he shook their heads.

"Well, thankfully I know a local performer who has agreed to help you out," he continued.

"So, Kate and Jason, here to accompany your first dance as husband and wife, Miss Celine Dion!"

To the utter shock of the couple at the altar, the chapel door then opened to reveal the superstar singer, as she began to sing the opening bars of 'Because You Loved Me'.

To the delight of their wedding guests, the pair then began to dance as Celine serenaded them, slowly walking down the aisle to the altar, where she gave a heartfelt performance.

The once-in-a-lifetime romantic moment was captured for millions to see online, where it has been watched a staggering almost six million times.

One viewer wrote: "Thanks for making a big grown man cry. May your new life be filled with love, happiness , good health and laughter.". Picture: ABC/YouTube

To the delight of their wedding guests, the pair then began to dance as Celine serenaded them, slowly walking down the aisle to the altar, where she gave a heartfelt performance. Picture: ABC/YouTube

"You probably couldn’t book Celine to sing at your wedding for less than a million dollars. This is great!" a viewer said. Picture: ABC/YouTube

Viewers have flooded the comment section to praise Celine and the incredible gesture.

"You probably couldn’t book Celine to sing at your wedding for less than a million dollars. This is great!" one said.

"If i saw Celine Dion at my wedding i would literally bawl my eyes out, ESPECIALLY if she sang!!!" another wrote.

A third added: "Thanks for making a big grown man cry. May your new life be filled with love, happiness, good health and laughter."

The incredible moment took place at the beginning of 2019, when Celine Dion was playing her residency in Las Vegas.

The Canadian native, who lives in Las Vegas, had played at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from March 2011, with an estimated 70 performances per year, before her last show in June 2019 – just months after the wedding video.

Celine Dion went on to reveal in December 2022 that he had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disease.

Watch Celine Dion surprise the bride and groom at the 3:50 minute mark:

Jimmy Kimmel & Celine Dion Surprise Couple Getting Married in Las Vegas

Celine Dion went on to reveal in December 2022 that he had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disease. Picture: Getty

The 54-year-old singer said on Instagram that she has Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), which leaves people as 'human statues', locking the body into rigid positions.

The condition affects one in a million people, and causes muscles to tense uncontrollably, and leaves people like "human statues" as it locks the body into rigid positions, leaving them unable to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, and Celine has said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.

Due to start her Courage world tour, Celine announced in May 2023 that she would be cancelling all of the tour dates while she concentrated on her health.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%.

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Celine was quiet for the rest of 2023, but to the joy of fans made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February 2024 (pictured) – her first official public appearance since her diagnosis. Picture: Getty

"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again."

Celine was quiet for the rest of 2023, but to the joy of fans made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards in February 2024 – her first official public appearance since her diagnosis.

And only last week, a video emerged of Celine Dion singing in public.

The footage, captured by a fan at a hockey match, shows Celine on a balcony singing 'My Heart Will Go On' with delighted onlookers.

Let's hope it's the first of many more public appearances from the Oscar-winning star...