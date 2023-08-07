Celine Dion: How Adele starts every concert with tribute to her 'idol' as Canadian star battles health issues

7 August 2023, 15:29

Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion.
Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Adele's touching pre-show tradition has been revealed.

Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion.

The 35-year-old songstress from Tottenham has a beautiful ritual that includes kissing a poster of the legendary 'My Heart Will Go On' singer, which she believes brings her good luck before taking the stage.

Insiders close to Adele say this charming custom has evolved into a superstition she follows diligently before each performance.

The 35-year-old songstress from Tottenham has a beautiful ritual that includes kissing a poster of the legendary 'My Heart Will Go On' singer, which she believes brings her good luck before taking the stage.
The 35-year-old songstress from Tottenham has a beautiful ritual that includes kissing a poster of the legendary 'My Heart Will Go On' singer, which she believes brings her good luck before taking the stage. Picture: Getty
The routine involves Adele walking from her dressing room to a spot just beneath the stage where there hangs a large, framed picture of Celine Dion.
The routine involves Adele walking from her dressing room to a spot just beneath the stage where there hangs a large, framed picture of Celine Dion. Picture: Getty

The routine involves Adele walking from her dressing room to a spot just beneath the stage where there hangs a large, framed picture of Celine Dion.

Each night before her performance Adele reportedly kisses the picture, to draw inspiration from the 'All By Myself' singer.

The source told The Mirror: "[What] Adele does is have a kiss with Celine. It has become a little superstition before a show.

"She walks from the dressing room underneath the stage up some steps where a giant framed picture of Celine is - and she plants a little smooch on it for luck."

Adele reportedly saw Celine as inspiration for her Las Vegas residence, after she met the superstar a few years ago after one of her shows.

The insider continued: "She sat down with Celine and was really moved by how she created the vibe she wanted and felt so connected to her audience.

Adele reportedly saw Celine as inspiration for her Las Vegas residence, after she met the superstar a few years ago after one of her shows.
Adele reportedly saw Celine as inspiration for her Las Vegas residence, after she met the superstar a few years ago after one of her shows. Picture: Getty

"Another key factor for Adele was protecting her voice in the desert air of Vegas. She has had an array of vocal problems during her career, and was reassured by the way that the venue was geared up to help artists."

News of Adele's nightly tribute to Celine Dion comes just days after Celine's sister gave an emotional update on her sibling's health battle.

Celine Dion, 55, revealed in December 2022 that she was battling a rare neurological disorder named Stiff Person Syndrome.

The illness affects one in a million people, causing muscles to tense uncontrollably and leaving people like 'human statues' as they struggle to walk or talk.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, and Celine has said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.

Claudette Dion revealed Celine Dion, 55, is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Claudette Dion (left) revealed Celine Dion, 55 (right) is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.
Claudette Dion (left) revealed Celine Dion, 55 (right) is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson. Picture: Getty

Celine Dion announces diagnosis with incurable neurological disorder

Speaking of her sister's decision to cancel her Courage World Tour, she explained the star had had little choice.

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.

"At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she said.

Claudette added that they 'trust' Celine to find a rehabilitation that works for her and allows her to return to the world stage.

"[Performing] is innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important," she said.

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, net worth, boyfriend and children revealed

Claudette Dion revealed Celine Dion, 55, is being cared for by their sister Linda who has moved into Celine's home alongside her three sons René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson.

Celine Dion's sister gives emotional update on star's health: 'We can't find any medicine that works'
Celine Dion sister has given an update on the singer's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion's sister breaks silence on star's declining health: "She is fighting"

Celine Dion is suffering from an illness so rare that only one in one million people in the world suffer from the condition.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome? Celine Dion's incurable illness explained

Celine Dion

Celine Dion 'can barely move' as she sells home amid Stiff Person Syndrome battle

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mary Austin has made the unprecedented decision to sell Freddie Mercury's most prized possessions in an auction estimated to make over £6 million.

Freddie Mercury auction: Why is Mary Austin selling star's items? Ex-fiancée explains decision

Freddie Mercury

Joan Jett in 1985

Joan Jett facts: Blackhearts singer's age, songs and career explained

Music

Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran have written a song together

Darius Rucker teams up with Ed Sheeran on upcoming new album Carolyn's Boy

Country

Paloma Faith and husband Leyman Lahcine

Paloma Faith confirms split from husband with "single mum" holiday selfie

Music

After signing Matthew Collins, an Austrian football team were shocked to find out he was the son of rock icon Phil Collins.

Phil Collins' son signs contract with football team before they found out his dad was a rock legend

Phil Collins