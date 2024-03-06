Celine Dion posts statement and rare photo of late husband as she continues battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion and her husband. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The singer posted on Instagram for the first time in months.

Celine Dion took to Instagram to pay tribute to late Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, who departed on February 29 at the age of 84.

The 55-year-old singer accompanied the post with a nostalgic photograph featuring herself, her late husband René Angélil, Mulroney, and his wife Mila.

The star, who is currently undergoing treatment for Stiff Person Syndrome, rarely posts on social media as she battles the illness away from the spotlight.

Since late 2022, the Canadian singer's Instagram has mainly featured throwback videos or industry announcements by written team, so the latest personal post has no doubt excited her followers.

"I am so sorry to hear of the loss of our friend, the beloved former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney," Celine wrote in the caption accompanying the picture.

"My love and prayers go to you, Mila, and your whole family. Celine xx…"

The post comes just weeks after Celine shocked the world when she made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

At the closing of the ceremony on February 5, Dion appeared on stage to present the final award of the night, Album of the Year, while her version of 'The Power of Love' played.

The singer was met with a standing ovation as the great and good of the music industry celebrated and sang along to the famous song.

Celine Dion presented the Album of the Year Grammy to Taylor Swift for Midnights, and the Canadian star also acknowledged music legends Diana Ross and Sting, who had presented her with the same award 27 years ago.

"Thank you all, I love you right back,” she told the ecstatic crowd, adding: "When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart.

"Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

The moment marked the first stage appearance since Celine first revealed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome – an autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes stiffness in the limbs.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift. Picture: Getty

Last week, a new documentary about Dion was announced, raising awareness about Stiff Person Syndrome. I Am: Céline Dion will focus on the behind-the-scenes of the singer's life, as she battles with the illness.

Celine said that she hopes the film will “raise awareness of this little-known condition”.

October 2023 saw the news emerge that Celine had reportedly finally got her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome 'under control', a source close to the star revealed.

"She’s been through hell with her Stiff-Person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong," a source tells Life & Style.

"She's done hiding", she said, adding: "It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control."

"There are good days and bad days," the source said. "It can be scary to have people see her so vulnerable."

"Her kids are really her motivation," they added, saying "They give her the strength to push herself."

Stiff Person Syndrome is an illness which leaves people as "human statues", locking the body into rigid positions.

The disease is so rare that 'one in one million people' in the world suffer from the condition.

There is no cure for SPS, but there are treatments that slow down the progression, but the singer is said that she is doing all she can to reduce symptoms.