Céline Dion shares emotional New Year’s message with fans: ‘Your love inspires me’

2 January 2025, 10:16

Céline Dion was as inspired by fans as they were inspired by her in 2024.
Céline Dion was as inspired by fans as they were inspired by her in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer enjoyed an incredible 2024, defying her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis to perform at the Paris Olympic Games.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Céline Dion shared a heartfelt message with fans to celebrate the past year and her enthusiasm for the year ahead.

The ‘All by Myself’ singer who achieved incredible career highlights in 2024 in spite of her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome used the new year as an opportunity to thank her fans for their “unwavering” and inspiring support.

“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” Céline wrote in the message which she shared with her supporters via social media.

“Your love and energy inspire me every day,” the French-Canadian star continued.

“I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.

“Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!” her post ended.

Céline Dion’s performance of Édith Piaf’s ‘Hymne A L’Amour’ from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of Paris’ Olympic Games last July marked the singer’s incredible return to performing after almost two years away from the stage.

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games

In December 2022, Céline revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most often affects the body by causing frequent muscle stiffness and spasms.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer shared in a statement at the time.

However, with the help of doctors, Céline has been able to battle her condition over the past two years, leading to her being able to sing in Paris last summer.

Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

Alongside the support Céline has received from her millions of fans across the world, 2024 also saw the singer supported by fellow famous celebrity voices.

In October 2024, a video showing the moment singer-songwriter Adele spotted the singer enjoying one of her Las Vegas concerts went viral after a fan captured the moment the ‘Hello’ artist emotionally embraced Céline at the concert.

Céline also shared a sweet moment with Kelly Clarkson last year, after the ‘Stronger’ singer and talk show host performed a rendition of the 56-year-old's Titanic hit on her TV show.

Taking to social media after watching the clip, Céline penned to Kelly: "I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm crying again. You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon."

'All by Myself' By Celine Dion | Kelly Clarkson Kellyoke Cover

More from Celine Dion

See more More from Celine Dion

Celine Dion's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked

Celine Dion - London

Celine Dion facts: Singer's age, family, husband, children and career explained

Celine and Rene

Céline Dion shares emotional tribute to late husband on their 30th wedding anniversary

Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

Watch Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert
Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

Celine Dion in tears over Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'My Heart Will Go On'

When Celine Dion paused backstage interview to watch her idol Whitney Houston perform

When Celine Dion paused backstage interview to watch her idol Whitney Houston perform

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Wayne Osmond has died at the age of 73.

The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies, aged 73

Music

Ella Langley

Who is Ella Langley? Age, songs, relationships and more facts

Country

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley in the music video for Last Christmas

Wham! reflect on Last Christmas' enduring popularity: ‘It’s extraordinary’

George Michael

Myleene and Stephen are among over 1,200 people honoured in the New Year Honours list 2025.

New Year Honours 2025: Myleene Klass, Stephen Fry and more honoured - all details

TV & Film

The Bee Gees performing and fireworks.

Bee Gees ring in the New Year in rare concert throwback clip - watch

Bee Gees

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents