Céline Dion shares emotional New Year’s message with fans: ‘Your love inspires me’

Céline Dion was as inspired by fans as they were inspired by her in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer enjoyed an incredible 2024, defying her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis to perform at the Paris Olympic Games.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Céline Dion shared a heartfelt message with fans to celebrate the past year and her enthusiasm for the year ahead.

The ‘All by Myself’ singer who achieved incredible career highlights in 2024 in spite of her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome used the new year as an opportunity to thank her fans for their “unwavering” and inspiring support.

“As we wrap up another year together, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support,” Céline wrote in the message which she shared with her supporters via social media.

“Your love and energy inspire me every day,” the French-Canadian star continued.

“I wish you all a joyful holiday season filled with warmth, laughter, and cherished moments with loved ones.

“Here’s to endless possibilities in the coming year. Wishing you a safe holiday and a fabulous New Year!” her post ended.

Céline Dion’s performance of Édith Piaf’s ‘Hymne A L’Amour’ from the Eiffel Tower at the opening ceremony of Paris’ Olympic Games last July marked the singer’s incredible return to performing after almost two years away from the stage.

Céline Dion - Hymne à l'amour (Live aux Jeux Olympiques de Paris 2024 / Live from the Olympic Games

In December 2022, Céline revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most often affects the body by causing frequent muscle stiffness and spasms.

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” the ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer shared in a statement at the time.

However, with the help of doctors, Céline has been able to battle her condition over the past two years, leading to her being able to sing in Paris last summer.

Adele and Celine Dion share tearful exchange after Adele spots singer in the audience at concert

Alongside the support Céline has received from her millions of fans across the world, 2024 also saw the singer supported by fellow famous celebrity voices.

In October 2024, a video showing the moment singer-songwriter Adele spotted the singer enjoying one of her Las Vegas concerts went viral after a fan captured the moment the ‘Hello’ artist emotionally embraced Céline at the concert.

Céline also shared a sweet moment with Kelly Clarkson last year, after the ‘Stronger’ singer and talk show host performed a rendition of the 56-year-old's Titanic hit on her TV show.

Taking to social media after watching the clip, Céline penned to Kelly: "I just saw you singing 'My Heart Will Go On' and I'm crying again. You were absolutely incredible, fantastic. I loved it so much. I hope we can see each other in person soon."