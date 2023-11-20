Adele appears to confirm her marriage to sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul

20 November 2023, 12:49

Adele - Rolling in The Deep (2011)

By Mayer Nissim

Adele has apparently got married for the second time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Adele has apparently confirmed rumours that she has got married for the second time.

The pop superstar started dating sports agent Rich Paul, who represents Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James, in 2021, and referred to him as "my husband" during her Las Vegas residency.

However, some sources told Us Weekly last month that the couple hadn't actually married, but used the terms "husband" and "wife" from early on in their relationship.

Adele was in Los Angeles on Saturday night to support her friend Alan Carr as he performed at the Dynasty Typewriter, where she is said to have told fans that she and Rich have indeed now wed.

The report comes from The Sun, which attributes the quotes to fans writing into Deuxmoi – a pop culture gossip site that candidly admits to dealing in "rumours and conjecture".

Rich Paul and Adele at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Rich Paul and Adele at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty Images

It's claimed that when Carr asked the audience if anyone had got married recently, Adele yelled out that she did.

What's more, when a fan apparently proposed to Adele during the show, she is said to have replied: "You can't marry me. I'm straight, my love, and my husband is here tonight."

Pushed to "try", Adele then replied: "No, I don't want to try! I'm with Rich. You're crazy, leave me alone."

Adele previously married entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2018 and they had one child together before separating the following year and divorcing in 2021.

Adele in 2015

Adele facts: Singer's age, boyfriend, parents, children and net worth revealed

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Adele started crying when she noticed the presence of the doctor who had delivered her child in the audience during her Las Vegas show on Saturday night (October 28).

Adele bursts into tears as she spots doctor who delivered her son in the audience: 'Colin!'
Adele, recently brought her Las Vegas show to a halt when she spotted music icon Paul McCartney in the audience.

Amazing moment Adele stops her Las Vegas show to hug Paul McCartney in the crowd

Superstar singer Adele has a performance ritual before her Las Vegas shows, that involves an intimate connection with her idol, Celine Dion.

Celine Dion: How Adele starts every concert with tribute to her 'idol' as Canadian star battles health issues

Celine Dion

During the final ever edition of Carpool Karaoke, Adele revealed that her best friend James Corden inspired one of her most beloved songs.

Adele reveals the song James Corden inspired her to write in tearful finale to Carpool Karaoke

1993 ballad 'All For Love' featured Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, and Sting.

The Story of... 'All For Love' by Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting

Song Facts

Sting belted out The Human League's synth-pop classic 'Don't You Want Me' for karaoke showdown.

When Sting belted out The Human League's 'Don't You Want Me' for a karaoke TV show

Sting

Billy Joel has revealed a new member of the Joel family in a moving Instagram post.

Billy Joel, 74, posts private photos with daughters aged 6 and 8 as he adopts rescue dog

Billy Joel

Celine Dion is reportedly finally got her diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome 'under control', a source close to the star has revealed.

Celine Dion is 'feeling better' and is 'done hiding' amidst incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

Celine Dion

Take That: Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Gary Barlow – and Robbie Williams and Jason Orange

Take That reveal the heartbreaking moment they knew Jason Orange wouldn't return to the band

Take That

