Kate Garraway revealed as The Masked Singer’s Spag Bol – all details

Kate Garraway appeared on the sixth season of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

Kate was the first contestant to be revealed in 2025’s series.

Kate Garraway has become the first of The Masked Singer 2025’s contestants to be unmasked.

The Smooth presenter, journalist and Good Morning Britain star was unveiled as the famous face behind Spag Bol during the show’s first weekend back on screen.

Laughing and smiling with the show’s host Joel Dommett after her identity had been revealed, Kate said: “I can’t sing and I kept telling [the producers] that, but they said it doesn’t matter.”

But she then joked that this might have contributed to her being the first to leave the show.

Kate’s identity was almost revealed at the end of Saturday’s episode of The Masked Singer, but fans were left with a tantalising cliffhanger until Sunday’s episode about who was behind the sparkly spaghetti-themed costume.

Even Kate’s own children Darcey and Billy were oblivious to the mid-mornings radio show host’s involvement with the show.

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

“The kids don’t know,” she explained while still on The Masked Singer stage. “Although they did catch me singing, and I said I'm doing something for charity and they said 'I hope you raise a lot of money!'”

Celebrating her time on the show, albeit short, Kate added: “Just to have an incredible chance to come out dressed as spaghetti and waddle around trying to sing. It's been so much fun and everybody's been great.”

Fans watching Saturday’s episode in which Kate performed Geri Halliwell’s ‘Look at Me’ were originally convinced that Spag Bol’s identity might be sitcom star Catherine Tate.

The show’s panelists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Jonathan Ross and guests Mo Farah and Vicky McClure were all also unable to correctly deduce Kate’s involvement in the show.

They guessed Ruby Wax, Julia Bradbury, Emma Raducanu, Mary Berry, Judy Murray and Anita Rani respectively.

After Kate was revealed as the person behind Spag Bol, Davina was especially shocked, saying: “I only saw her last week, and not a whisper!”

On Saturday, fans were introduced to six characters: Teeth, Snail, Tattoo, Kingfisher, Spaghetti Bolognese and Dressed Crab.

Then on Sunday, viewers met Bush, Bear, Pegasus, Pufferfish, Toad in the Hole, and Wolf. Pegasus was the second character to be unmasked, and was revealed to be Bake Off judge Prue Leith.