Kate Garraway thanks "kind" Elton John after he pays tribute to "inspiring" husband Derek at O2 concert

Elton and Kate have remained close throughout Derek's battle with long Covid. Picture: Getty

Derek Draper's bravery throughout his battle with long Covid has inspired the nation.

The husband of Smooth's Kate Garraway is thought to be one of the UK's worst-affected survivors of Covid.

His struggles with the illness since the couple originally contracted Covid in March 2020 saw Derek being admitted to hospital. He was in a coma for months and in hospital for over a year.

The couple's plight was laid bare for the country to see in their award-winning ITV documentary, Finding Derek.

One star that has been paying close attention to Kate and Derek's journey since the start is none other than Elton John.

Derek is a huge fan of Elton, and Kate used to play his music whilst he was in a coma.

Elton and Kate have a mutual friend who had been hospitalised with Covid, and Elton has been hugely supportive with helping Kate, and providing expert help.

So it must've been an enormous privilege when Elton invited Kate, Derek, and their two children Darcey and Billy, to be his guests of honour at his recent London concert at O2 Arena on Monday 17th April.

Elton took his hospitality to the next level however, even dedicating a song to Derek and calling the married couple "inspiring".

Watch the moment below (5 minutes 45 seconds):

Elton John ~ Band Intro ~ Don’t Let the Sun Go Down ~ O2 Arena London ~ Front Row April 16, 2023

The couple were hailed by Sir Elton, who explained to the 20,000-strong audience that Kate and Derek had endured "really tough times".

"They’re inspiring" he went on to say. "They’ve never given up and I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here."

"I want to dedicate this song to the people I mentioned before, but especially to you guys."

Elton then went on to perform his 1974 hit 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' in tribute to Garraway's family who had travelled from their London home to be at the concert.

Speaking about the incredible moment, Kate Garraway said:

Right up to the last minute, I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to get Derek there. It took weeks of planning and just days before, it looked like he would be too sick to attend. Even on the journey there, he seemed so weak.



But as soon as we got into the stadium and Elton went on stage, he started weeping tears of joy, and squeezed my hand so tightly. He refused to wear ear defenders for an hour so he could hear the music.



But then at one point it all seemed like it might be all too much for him and he started shaking. His nurses and I took him outside the hall to let him have a moment to stretch and relax in the dark and silence. After a while, I asked him if it was time to go and he said, ‘No… want to go back’, so we gave him ear defenders to reduce the stimulation and wheeled him back to the concert.



It must have been fate as that was the exact moment Elton suddenly dedicated ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’ to Derek and his journey. We were all in tears, the kids, Derek and even the nurses. It was completely unexpected. People around us were so lovely and started clapping which was an extraordinary moment we will all treasure forever and Elton made it possible.



Derek has been stuck at home for so long, so for him to experience that joy and be part of so many people’s amazing evening was just magical. Today, of course, he’s exhausted and he’s back in treatment at hospital tomorrow. But his spirit is lifted and we’ll always have that special moment as a family, whatever the future holds.



I can’t thank Elton and David enough. They are such kind people and have been so supportive to us all over the last three years. We have been surrounded by so much kindness from people everywhere. It really keeps us going through the hard times. We’re just bursting with gratitude. - Kate Garraway

Co-written by Bernie Taupin, 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' was re-released as a duet with George Michael in 1993 and became a heartbreaking global smash.

Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" global tour has finally made it to London. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Kate Garraway and her daughter Darcey with the Authored Documentary award for 'Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek' in 2022. Picture: Getty

Since hearing about Derek's battle with long Covid and its effects, Elton has frequently reached out to Kate.

"Elton John contacted me. It was so strange" she told Good Morning Britain viewers during the time Derek was in hospital.

"I was like, ‘Elton… John?’ We do have a mutual friend, which I didn’t know about. And because of all the work he does with the Aids Foundation he was like, ‘What can I do to help?"

"'I know a bit about antiviral stuff. And I’m on board. I’ll try to help'. He’s incredible." Kate gushed at the time.

Elton's kind gesture - at one of his final ever live performances - was a touching moment for the Garraway and Draper families.