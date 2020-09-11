Kate Garraway visiting husband Derek Draper in hospital today to celebrate anniversary

Kate Garraway to visit husband Derek Draper in hospital today after spending wedding anniversary apart. Picture: ITV • REX

By Rory O'Connor

Smooth Radio presenter Kate Garraway will be able to visit her husband Derek Draper today, after not being able to visit on their 15th wedding anniversary yesterday.

Kate revealed her plans to read him all of the cards he has written to her over the years.

Kate said: "We had him on FaceTime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'.

"I am going to see him today, I have got a card to take in to read to him.

"I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember.

Kate Garraway with husband Derek Draper and their two children, Darcey and Billy. Picture: PA

"And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think.

"So it will be strange reading to him because it would always be 'love you always, Kate' kind of thing but this time I have made more of an effort."

Kate's husband Derek is currently in hospital after being rushed there at the end of March, before being induced into a coma in early April.

While Derek is now free from coronavirus, he hasn’t fully awoken from his coma, with Kate revealing he has lost eight stone in weight, with the virus “wreaking havoc” on his entire body.

Kate Garraway will return to Smooth Radio on September 14. Picture: Smooth Radio

Providing viewers with an update on Derek’s health, Kate continued: “It’s very strange, I haven’t seen you in ages and so much happens in that couple of weeks there are so many seemingly positives and then plungings, but actually, what I seem to forget, is that it’s just the same.

“And what you have to think is as well, at least he is still here with me, it’s a flicker and a bad day but you just have to keep ongoing.”

It comes after Kate announced she will be returning to her 10am-1pm weekday show on Smooth Radio from September 14.