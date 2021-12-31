Smooth's Kate Garraway is made an MBE for services to broadcasting and charity in New Year Honours

Kate Garraway. Picture: Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

Kate Garraway has been made an MBE in the Queen's New Year Honours list for 2022.

Kate Garraway has been made an MBE after bravely documenting her husband Derek Draper's battle with Covid.

The Smooth Radio presenter has been recognised for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity in the New Year's Honours List.

Kate's documentary Finding Derek won a National Television Award for her honest and moving journey as her family dealt with Derek battling the illness from hospital and at home.

Kate and Derek in early 2020. Picture: Smooth/Global

A sequel to Kate's documentary called Caring For Derek, will show Derek’s return home, and will air in 2022.

Kate's honour also celebrates her fantastic broadcasting career, which also includes her regular work on ITV's Good Morning Britain.

Meanwhile, fellow Smooth presenter Margherita Taylor has also been awarded an MBE for services to broadcasting and diversity.