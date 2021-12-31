Smooth's Margherita Taylor is made an MBE for broadcasting and diversity in New Year Honours list

Margherita Taylor on Smooth. Picture: Smooth/Global

Smooth Radio's Margherita Taylor has been recognised for her fantastic career in the 2022 New Year Honours list.

Margherita has received an MBE for services to broadcasting and diversity in the Honours list, which marks the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the UK.

Margherita began her TV and radio career in 1993. She has been a presenter on Smooth since 2017, and she also broadcasts on sister station Classic FM.

Fellow Smooth presenter Kate Garraway has also been made an MBE, for services to broadcasting and charity.

Daniel Craig, Margherita Taylor and Bernie Taupin. Picture: Alamy/Smooth/Global

Songwriter Bernie Taupin, best known for his long-term partnership with Sir Elton John, is awarded a CBE for his exceptional services to music.

Daniel Craig, who is the longest-running actor to play James Bond, receives a CMG, the same award that his fictional character possessed, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film.

Damehoods have been given to actresses Joanna Lumley and Vanessa Redgrave for their services to drama, entertainment and charity. Veteran soap stars June Brown and William Roache receive OBEs.

Joanna Lumley receives a Damehood. Picture: Getty

In sport, married Olympians Laura and Jason Kenny receive a damehood and knighthood in the same honours list, for services to cycling.

Adam Peaty and Tom Daley receive OBEs for raising awareness of mental health and LGBT issues respectively as well as their gold medal success at Tokyo 2020. Emma Radacanu receives an MBE following her fantastic US Open win.

Newsreader and Classic FM presenter Moira Stuart has also received a CBE for services to media.