Moira Stuart facts: Newsreader's age, husband, career and more facts revealed
23 December 2021, 09:42
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens over Christmas for a festive special and there’s a new line-up of all-stars preparing to take to the stage, including Moira Stuart.
Broadcaster and journalist Moira Stuart is one of the stars taking part in Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special - so, here’s everything you need to know.
-
Who is Moira Stuart?
Moira Stuart OBE is a broadcaster and journalist with five decades of experience across television and radio.
She has worked for major UK broadcasters throughout her career and worked on various programming formats including flagship news bulletins and documentaries.
Moira has also been awarded an OBE for her services to broadcasting.
In 2019, Moira joined Global and now hosts two radio shows on Classic FM titled Moira Stuart Meets… and Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.
Moira is one of several celebrities joining Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas episode - she has been paired with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.
“I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I've loved dancing for as long as I can remember,” Moira said, speaking of her excitement to be part of the show.
“In fact it even helped me try to keep warm in my early coldwater flat..."
-
How old is Moira Stuart?
Moira Stuart was born on September 2 1949 in Hampstead, London.
She celebrated her 72nd birthday in 2021.
-
Is Moira Stuart married and does she have any children?
Moira Stuart decided not to marry and doesn’t have any children.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Moira explained that she nearly got married twice but on each occasion, it didn’t work out.
She described marriage as something she would’ve liked to have and said that it as an “extraordinary thing”.
“Yes, I would have liked to get married. I think that can be the ultimate. I’m not being trite. I really think to achieve that is an extraordinary thing,” Moira said.