Moira Stuart facts: Newsreader's age, husband, career and more facts revealed

Who is Moira Stuart?

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas 2021: Moira Stuart's age, husband, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Alamy

Moira Stuart OBE is a broadcaster and journalist with five decades of experience across television and radio.

She has worked for major UK broadcasters throughout her career and worked on various programming formats including flagship news bulletins and documentaries.

Moira has also been awarded an OBE for her services to broadcasting.

In 2019, Moira joined Global and now hosts two radio shows on Classic FM titled Moira Stuart Meets… and Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.

Moira is one of several celebrities joining Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas episode - she has been paired with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

“I’m really looking forward to the Strictly Christmas special. I've loved dancing for as long as I can remember,” Moira said, speaking of her excitement to be part of the show.

“In fact it even helped me try to keep warm in my early coldwater flat..."