The Story of... The Dirty Dancing Soundtrack: Kate Garraway speaks to iconic movie's songwriters

Kate Garraway talks to the Dirty Dancing songwriters. Picture: Alamy/Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

In a new Smooth Radio special, Kate Garraway speaks to three songwriters behind Dirty Dancing's biggest hit songs, and finds out about the making of the classic 1987 movie, working with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, and the film's ongoing legacy 35 years later.

2022 marks 35 years since the release of Dirty Dancing, and it's still one of the most beloved films of all time.

Not only did it help launch the careers of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, but it also had one of cinema's most iconic soundtracks.

Alongside classic hits of the 1950s and 1960s like 'Hey Baby' and 'In the Still of the Night', the soundtrack featured contemporary tracks which went on to stand the test of time: '(I've Had the) Time of My Life', 'Hungry Eyes' and 'She's Like the Wind'.

Now touring the US to celebrate the 35th anniversary, songwriters Franke Previte, John DeNicola and Stacy Widelitz caught up with Smooth's Kate Garraway about the classic film.

Dirty Dancing superfan Kate spoke to the trio about how the songs were written, the stories behind them, and what it was truly like working with Patrick Swayze.

We hear stories about Stacy's close friendship with Patrick, as well as the sad news of the beloved actor's death in 2009.

The interview can be watched in full, exclusively on Global Player. Just download the app and head to Smooth, or head over here.