Exclusive

The Story of... The Dirty Dancing Soundtrack: Kate Garraway speaks to iconic movie's songwriters

30 June 2022, 21:12

Kate Garraway talks to the Dirty Dancing songwriters
Kate Garraway talks to the Dirty Dancing songwriters. Picture: Alamy/Smooth/Global

By Tom Eames

In a new Smooth Radio special, Kate Garraway speaks to three songwriters behind Dirty Dancing's biggest hit songs, and finds out about the making of the classic 1987 movie, working with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, and the film's ongoing legacy 35 years later.

2022 marks 35 years since the release of Dirty Dancing, and it's still one of the most beloved films of all time.

Not only did it help launch the careers of Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, but it also had one of cinema's most iconic soundtracks.

Watch the full video on Global Player here

Alongside classic hits of the 1950s and 1960s like 'Hey Baby' and 'In the Still of the Night', the soundtrack featured contemporary tracks which went on to stand the test of time: '(I've Had the) Time of My Life', 'Hungry Eyes' and 'She's Like the Wind'.

Now touring the US to celebrate the 35th anniversary, songwriters Franke Previte, John DeNicola and Stacy Widelitz caught up with Smooth's Kate Garraway about the classic film.

Dirty Dancing superfan Kate spoke to the trio about how the songs were written, the stories behind them, and what it was truly like working with Patrick Swayze.

We hear stories about Stacy's close friendship with Patrick, as well as the sad news of the beloved actor's death in 2009.

The interview can be watched in full, exclusively on Global Player. Just download the app and head to Smooth, or head over here.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.

Andrew Ridgeley goes public with new socialite girlfriend Amanda Cronin
Dolly Parton - Smoky Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton's reimagined country Christmas Carol is coming to London's West End

Dolly Parton

Friends of George Michael has spoken out about the impact the star had on their lives. (Clockwise from left: George Michael and Geri Halliwell, Elton John, Andrew Ridgeley, Brian May and Robbie Williams))

How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence

George Michael

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross

The Story of... 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross

The Story of...

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed