Val Kilmer facts: Top Gun actor's age, wife, children, movies and illness explained

Val Kilmer. Picture: Getty

Val Kilmer emerged as one of the biggest Hollywood stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

The pin-up and action star starred in many high-profile movies, and recently returned as Iceman in the long-awaited Top Gun: Maverick opposite Tom Cruise.

Starting his career as a stage actor, Val Kilmer found fame after roles in comedy films such as Top Secret! (1984) and Real Genius (1985), before appearing in action films Top Gun and Willow (1988).

He found acclaim for his portrayal of singer Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), and he went on to have leading roles in films such as western Tombstone (1993), and the crime dramas True Romance (1993), and Heat (1995).

He replaced Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1995's Batman Forever, and also appeared in The Saint (1997), The Prince of Egypt (1998), Alexander (2004), and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005).