Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer return in explosive new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

By Tom Eames

It's time to head to the Danger Zone, as the new full-length trailer for Top Gun: Maverick has been released.

Tom Cruise is back as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell for the Top Gun sequel that has been 36 years in the making.

The trailer shows Maverick being brought back into the Top Gun program to teach new recruits, after his former enemy Iceman (Val Kilmer) asked him to return.

One of the young pilots is his old pal Goose's son, who has still not forgiven him for his father's death.

The new trailer mentions a deadly combat mission that even Maverick appears frightened of, saying: "Someone’s not coming back from this."

Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Ed Harris are also among the film's cast.

Top Gun Maverick poster. Picture: Paramount

After originally scheduled for release in 2019, it has had various delays - mainly due to the Covid pandemic. It will finally be released at cinemas on May 27.

Composer Harold Faltermeyer has confirmed that he will return for the sequel, to bring back that sweet 1980s mood. Hans Zimmer has also worked on the score.

Kenny Loggins has also revealed that his classic tune from the original 'Danger Zone' will feature in the film.

It has yet to be revealed what other songs may feature, or if any other classics like Berlin's 'Take My Breath Away' will appear.