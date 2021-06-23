Top Gun 2 Maverick: Tom Cruise sequel's release date, trailer and cast revealed

Tom Cruise is getting back the need for speed in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, and it's nearly here.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Tom Cruise return as his title hot-shot character, which will serve as a direct sequel to the 1986 film which transformed him into a Hollywood icon.

But when is it released and who else is starring? Here's all we know so far:

When is Top Gun 2 released at cinemas? Top Gun: Maverick will finally arrive at cinemas on November 19, 2021 in the US and UK. It was originally scheduled for July 2019, but was delayed for a year due to "logistical reasons". It was then moved once again due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Tom Cruise on Oblivion. It is based on a screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie, from a story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks.

Top Gun 2 cast: Who will star in Top Gun 2? Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. In 2018, he tweeted a picture from set with the iconic quote "Feel the need" and captioned it "#Day 1". He also told Access Hollywood: “Aviators are back, the need for speed. We’re going to have big, fast machines. It’s going to be a competition film, like the first one…but a progression for Maverick.” #Day1 pic.twitter.com/7jjPL277Es — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2018 Meanwhile, actor Miles Teller has joined the cast as Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Goose in the original film. Val Kilmer - who played Iceman in the original - is also back, and is now a four-star admiral and currently serves as Chief of Naval Operations. There will also be roles for Jennifer Connelly as Maverick's assistant and love interest Amy, and new appearances from Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. It has yet to be revealed if any other original cast members will be back. Kelly McGillis has said that she would at least like a cameo as Charlie Blackwood. She said in 2014: "[Top Gun] was far more popular than I ever imagined it would be... because I took so much time off that I can come back to acting – without trying to be anything other than who I am."

Top Gun 2 trailer: Are there any teasers? Yes! In 2019, Tom Cruise himself unveiled the first official trailer, which you can watch above. The trailer shows Maverick as a fighter ace who is clinging onto the traditions of the past, despite living in an age where drones are now used alongside humans. "You can't get a promotion, You won't retire," Ed Harris says.. "Despite your best efforts, you refuse to die!" Further action footage shows Maverick weaving around rocky mountains, while some kind of threat is seen above. "The end is inevitable, Maverick. Your kind is headed for extinction," Harris's character warns him, to which he replies: "Maybe so, sir. But not today." Later that year, a second longer trailer was unveiled, which you can watch below:

What is the plot of Top Gun 2? Top Gun 2 will be set in the modern day, as the pilots take on drone warfare and fighter jets. The sequel will be a reverse of the original, with Maverick returning as an instructor. The film will also feature the adult son of Goose (Riot FKA Wrigley), who is also likely to clash with Maverick.

Top Gun 2 soundtrack: What music will feature? Composer Harold Faltermeyer has confirmed that he will return for the sequel, to bring back that sweet 1980s mood. Hans Zimmer has also worked on the score. Kenny Loggins has also revealed that his classic tune from the original 'Danger Zone' will feature in the film. It has yet to be revealed what other songs may feature, or if any other classics like Berlin's 'Take My Breath Away' will appear.