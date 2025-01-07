Who is Toad In The Hole on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Toad In The Hole is one of season six's most creative costumes! Picture: ITV

By Hannah Watkin

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Toad In The Hole, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Toad In The Hole?

Toad In The Hole’s identity is still hidden from viewers for now.

Clues given in the show’s second episode regarding who might be behind the incredible costume included references to cooking and baking, an emphasis on Toad In The Hole’s versatility, a satchel, and the claim that they’re quite chatty!

Toad performed in the second episode of series six. Picture: ITV

Suggestions from The Masked Singer’s panelists about who Toad In The Hole might be included Mike Tyson, Annie Mac or Dame Jessica Ennis Hill.

Fans on social media believe Toad’s is actually R&B singer Macy Gray, who has already appeared on The Masked Singer series in Australia and the US, and who guest panelist Vicky McClure guessed on Sunday.

What songs has Toad In The Hole sung on The Masked Singer UK?

For their performance in the show’s second episode, Toad In The Hole sang Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Kate had a great time on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.