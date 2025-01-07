Who is Toad In The Hole on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

On Air Now
7 January 2025
The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.
The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.
But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?
Read on to find out more about Toad In The Hole, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...
Toad In The Hole’s identity is still hidden from viewers for now.
Clues given in the show’s second episode regarding who might be behind the incredible costume included references to cooking and baking, an emphasis on Toad In The Hole’s versatility, a satchel, and the claim that they’re quite chatty!
Suggestions from The Masked Singer’s panelists about who Toad In The Hole might be included Mike Tyson, Annie Mac or Dame Jessica Ennis Hill.
Fans on social media believe Toad’s is actually R&B singer Macy Gray, who has already appeared on The Masked Singer series in Australia and the US, and who guest panelist Vicky McClure guessed on Sunday.
For their performance in the show’s second episode, Toad In The Hole sang Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’.
The Masked Singer season six cast includes:
So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.
First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!
Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!
The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.