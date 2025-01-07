Who is Dressed Crab on The Masked Singer UK 2025?

Dressed Crab is competing in The Masked Singer UK's sixth series. Picture: ITV

The Masked Singer is back for a sixth season in 2025.

The Masked Singer has returned, and fans have now met all 12 of this year’s colourful cast.

But who are the famous faces hidden beneath this year’s collection of costumes on the ITV show?

Read on to find out more about Dressed Crab, and learn what we know about season six as a whole so far...

The Masked Singer UK is back for another season in 2025. Picture: ITV

Who is Dressed Crab?

Dressed Crab first performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer UK season six.

Clues about their identity include items like an American football helmet, an NDA and some film roll; many fashion-themed references and the hint of “scuttling over the blue planet”.

Dressed Crab performed on the first episode of The Masked Singer UK. Picture: ITV

So far, the show’s panelists have guessed Dressed Crab could be Jamie Foxx, Tom Daley, The Weeknd, Gregory Porter or Billy Porter (quite a mix!).

Viewers at home think Davina’s suggestion of Gregory Porter may be spot on, with many on X agreeing the characters sounds just like the American singer-songwriter.

What songs has Dressed Crab sung on The Masked Singer UK?

Dressed Crab sang ‘Lean on Me’ by Bill Withers on the first episode of The Masked Singer series six.

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Who are The Masked Singer series 6 cast?

The Masked Singer season six cast includes:

Bear

Bush

Dressed Crab

Kingfisher

Pegasus

Pufferfish

The Masked Singer UK series 6 cast. Picture: ITV

Snail

Spaghetti Bolognese (Spag Bol)

Tattoo

Teeth

Toad In The Hole

Wolf

Who’s been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season 6 so far?

So far, two celebrity contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK season six.

First to be unmasked was Spaghetti Bolognese, who was revealed to be Smooth’s very own Kate Garraway!

Prue Leith was revealed as Pegasus at the end of episode two. Picture: ITV

Pegasus was the second character to have their identity revealed. And who was the famous face in question? The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.