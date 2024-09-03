Exclusive

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Moore

Billy Ocean joins Smooth Radio for the latest episode of Video Rewind!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Billy Ocean had his big breakthrough in 1976 with the single 'Love Really Hurts Without You'.

Since then, the singer has sold over 30 million records worldwide, topped charts in both the 1970s and 1980s, and still continues to showcase his incredible catalogue of music at festivals across the globe.

From 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' and 'Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car', to 'Suddenly' and 'Caribbean Queen', Billy shares a fascinating insight and reveals some lesser-known stories about filming the music videos.

Watch the full video above or on Global Player here