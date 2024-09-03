Exclusive

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits

3 September 2024, 17:06

Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits
Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Moore

Billy Ocean joins Smooth Radio for the latest episode of Video Rewind!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Billy Ocean had his big breakthrough in 1976 with the single 'Love Really Hurts Without You'.

Since then, the singer has sold over 30 million records worldwide, topped charts in both the 1970s and 1980s, and still continues to showcase his incredible catalogue of music at festivals across the globe.

From 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' and 'Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car', to 'Suddenly' and 'Caribbean Queen', Billy shares a fascinating insight and reveals some lesser-known stories about filming the music videos.

Watch the full video above or on Global Player here

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of 'Suddenly' album: 'I feel old!'

More from Billy Ocean

See more More from Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones will play this year's Cambridge Club festival

Cambridge Club 2023 to be headlined by Lionel Richie and Billy Ocean

Music

Billy Ocean

Famous Firsts Podcast: Billy Ocean reveals why he picked his name and how he cracked America

Music

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Billy Ocean

The Story of... 'When the Going Gets Tough', as told by Billy Ocean

Song Facts

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John has limited vision in one of his eyes and spent the summer 'quietly recuperating'

Elton John has limited vision in one of his eyes and has spent the summer 'quietly recuperating'

Elton John

Stevie Wonder performs at the 2024 DNC

Stevie Wonder releases first new song in four years 'Can We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart' - listen here

Stevie Wonder

Did George Harrison have an affair with Madonna?

Did George Harrison have a relationship with Madonna?

Madonna

Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving

Bee Gees

The Bee Gees best songs ever

The 20 greatest Bee Gees songs of all time, ranked

Bee Gees