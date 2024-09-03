Billy Ocean's greatest music videos: 'Caribbean Queen' singer breaks down his biggest hits

On Air Now
Billy Ocean joins Smooth Radio for the latest episode of Video Rewind!
Billy Ocean had his big breakthrough in 1976 with the single 'Love Really Hurts Without You'.
Since then, the singer has sold over 30 million records worldwide, topped charts in both the 1970s and 1980s, and still continues to showcase his incredible catalogue of music at festivals across the globe.
From 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' and 'Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car', to 'Suddenly' and 'Caribbean Queen', Billy shares a fascinating insight and reveals some lesser-known stories about filming the music videos.
