Cambridge Club 2023: Lionel Richie, Billy Ocean and Grace Jones among acts to perform

2 February 2023, 14:07

Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones will play this year's Cambridge Club festival
Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie and Grace Jones will play this year's Cambridge Club festival. Picture: Cambridge Club/Getty

By Tom Eames

An incredible list of artists have been announced to play at this year's Cambridge Club festival.

Taking place at the beautiful Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, the annual event will be held across the weekend of June 9-11, 2023.

Lionel Richie, Kool and the Gang and Grace Jones will headline the festival, with many more acts across multiple stages of music.

Also on the Main Stage on Friday night, R&B legend Alexander O’Neal will appear as support for Grace Jones.

The Real Thing will perform on Saturday before Lionel Richie takes to the stage. Other acts across the weekend include Billy Ocean, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Lemar, and Odyssey.

The Cambridge Club 2023 lineup
The Cambridge Club 2023 lineup. Picture: Cambridge Club
The Cambridge Club
The Cambridge Club. Picture: Cambridge Club

The Cambridge Club is a weekend like no other for all the family, with a wide variety of different experiences, and a large self-pitch campsite for the first time.

The newly-expanded site also includes a range of camping options, including pre-pitched, glamping and more room for campervans. Premium tickets allow access to The Paddock, an exclusive space with a stage view and cocktail bar, while The Clubhouse with Hospitality tickets include complimentary gourmet food and drink, a private garden and stage view.

As well as music, there is also comedy and the discussion area Auditorium of Intrigue, hosting comedians and talks. There's also Disco Dodgems, Cham-painting, Boogie Bowling, Judy’s Vintage Fair, Axe-throwing, Retro Arcade and much more.

For children, the festival has The Imagination Station, hosting Dick & Dom and The Rainbow Collection, alongside Camp Cambridge with arts and crafts, sing-a-longs and games.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

