Billy Ocean facts: Singer's age, wife, nationality and more revealed

16 October 2020, 18:51
Billy Ocean is one of Britain's most popular and successful artists, scoring huge hits in the 1970s and 1980s.
Still making music and touring, Billy is a much-loved singer-songwriter, and he's back with a new album called One World.
Here are all the important facts about the 'When the Going Gets Tough' singer:
Billy Ocean was born on January 21, 1970. He celebrated his 70th birthday in 2020.
Real name Leslie Sebastian Charles, Billy was born in Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago, to parents Hainsley Charles, a Grenadian musician and his wife Violet.
Billy moved to Romford, England, when he was 10 years old, just before Trinidad and Tobago became independent.
Billy Ocean has lived in Sunningdale, Berkshire, with his wife Judy, since 1978.
The couple have three children together: Cherie, Rachel and Antony Charles.
Billy Ocean is thought to have a net worth of around $12 million (£9.2m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.