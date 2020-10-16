Billy Ocean facts: Singer's age, wife, nationality and more revealed

16 October 2020, 18:51

Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Billy Ocean is one of Britain's most popular and successful artists, scoring huge hits in the 1970s and 1980s.

Still making music and touring, Billy is a much-loved singer-songwriter, and he's back with a new album called One World.

Read more: Billy Ocean's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Here are all the important facts about the 'When the Going Gets Tough' singer:

  1. How old is Billy Ocean and where is he from?

    Billy Ocean was born on January 21, 1970. He celebrated his 70th birthday in 2020.

    Real name Leslie Sebastian Charles, Billy was born in Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago, to parents Hainsley Charles, a Grenadian musician and his wife Violet.

    Billy moved to Romford, England, when he was 10 years old, just before Trinidad and Tobago became independent.

  2. Is Billy Ocean married and does he have children?

    Billy Ocean with his daughter Cherie Charles in 2016
    Billy Ocean with his daughter Cherie Charles in 2016. Picture: Getty

    Billy Ocean has lived in Sunningdale, Berkshire, with his wife Judy, since 1978.

    The couple have three children together: Cherie, Rachel and Antony Charles.

  3. What is Billy Ocean's net worth?

    Billy Ocean is thought to have a net worth of around $12 million (£9.2m), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

More from Billy Ocean

See more More from Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean's 10 greatest ever songs, ranked

Song Lists

Billy Ocean

The Story of... 'When the Going Gets Tough', as told by Billy Ocean

The Story of...

Billy Ocean and Angie Greaves

Billy Ocean interview: "I never thought I'd be a pop star, but I prayed to God I would"
Jimmy Somerville will perform at this year's Rewind Festival

Rewind Festival 2020: Wet Wet Wet, Billy Ocean, Jimmy Somerville and more to perform

Music

Billy Ocean

Billy Ocean to mark 70th birthday with first new album in 10 years and UK tour
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sinead O'Connor in 2012

Sinead O'Connor facts: Irish singer's religion, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Music

Rowan Atkinson / Elton John

When Rowan Atkinson interviewed an angry Elton John and all hell broke loose

Elton John

Bowie and the Queen

8 stars who turned down honours from the Queen, from David Bowie to George Harrison

Features

Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard facts: Pop legend's age, net worth, partner and more facts revealed

Music

Phil Collins has banned his music being used by Donald Trump

Phil Collins sends Donald Trump a cease and desist order after ‘In The Air Tonight’ is played at rally

Phil Collins