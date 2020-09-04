Exclusive

The Story of... 'When the Going Gets Tough', as told by Billy Ocean

By Tom Eames

Billy Ocean scored arguably his biggest worldwide hit with his infectious pop classic 'When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going' in 1985.

With Billy Ocean back with his brand new album One World, we caught up with the great man himself to take a look back at his classic tune.

Watch the video above to hear from Billy about the making of the song, how it came to be used in the film Jewel of the Nile and what it was like filming the video with Michael Douglas, Kathleen Turner and Danny DeVito.

Read on for more facts about the catchy tune: