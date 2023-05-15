Exclusive

Myleene Klass and Kate Garraway tear up in emotional catchup after I'm a Celebrity triumph

Myleene Klass in conversation with Kate Garraway. Picture: Smooth/Global

Myleene Klass wowed viewers with her incredible bushtucker trial skills on I'm a Celebrity... South Africa.

Myleene was crowned the first ever I'm a Celebrity Legend on Friday (May 12), following a series of gruelling challenges on the ITV show.

The musician and presenter caught up with her fellow Smooth Radio host and fellow former I'm a Celebrity star, Kate Garraway, in an exclusive interview.

The interview saw Kate and Myleene tear up as they emotionally looked back on Myleene's time in the camp, and how impressed she was with her ability to stay strong in the jungle.

During the interview, Myleene opened up about the tough trials, and how much she missed her family at home.

Talking about taking on the show for a second time, Myleene told Kate: "I think what's interesting with the jungle is that it's a leveller, because a lot of people think it's a bit like brawn. If you bring brawn, then you're going to be useful around the camp.

Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass. Picture: Smooth/Global

"But as you know, there's a lot of different challenges that come up, lots of different scenarios. You haven't got your support network around you, so you're really second-guessing yourself all the time and then the challenges come up and you're hungry and you're tired and you're missing home, you're really discombobulated.

"So when you put all of that together, then you really just boil down to who somebody really is and you get a chance to really test your mettle.

"And I think that's what's so great about the show, because it is a test on every level, mentally, physically, how big your heart is, how much bravery or determination you've got, and also just to how you work within a group. All those things, they just come to play. But this was like the actual Hunger Games because there was no public vote."

