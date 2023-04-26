Myleene Klass enters I'm A Celebrity...South Africa and there's a surprise in store

26 April 2023

Myleene Klaas returns to the Jungle alongside Toff and Andy Whyment

By Mayer Nissim

Myleene Klass is in the latest batch of stars to join the All-Star I'm a Celeb.

This year's all-star I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! special has been packing in past jungle superstars, and Smooth's own Myleene Klass has now joined them.

In a clip taken from tonight's show, the musician and presenter can be seen getting into an off-road vehicle and going on a mysterious journey together with Coronation Street's Andy Whyment and Made in Chelsea's Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.

The teaser clip shows Myleene and Andy sharing a drink before they're joined by Toff, and the trio exchange hugs.

"It does feel like the great unknown again," Toff says. "Do you think we're going to be joined by anyone else?"

Andy notes that there's no-one around for miles, before the car pulls up and takes the celebs off into the distance.

Myleene took part in the sixth series of I'm A Celebrity way back in 2006

She came second to eventual winner Matt Willis and also grabbed attention for showering in her white bikini, in scenes that have been much-imitated and parodied.

Myleene later auctioned off the bikini for charity, and she went on to co-host the 2009 American version of the show for NBC.

Myleene Klass hosts the US version of I'm A Celeb in 2009
Myleene Klass hosts the US version of I'm A Celeb in 2009. Picture: Getty Images/NBC Universal

Recalling her stint on the show in an Instagram post a few years back, Myleene said: Every time I see this pic pop up, I can’t believe how fate handled it all.

"I remember one of the show's producers looking at my bikinis in the hotel before I went to camp. One was covered in stripes. 'We'll have to stop at the shops as that’s probably going to strobe on camera'.

"I ran into the shop en route to the jungle, asked the shop assistant for the plainest bikini she had. Best $40 I ever spent....especially as it raised so much for charity afterwards."

Myleene Klass at The Global Awards

Andy was a fellow runner-up in the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, while Toff won the 2017 edition.

This year's I'm A Celebrity special has been pre-recorded in advance and will have no public vote, with the celebs competing against each other to become the first I'm A Celebrity Legend.

The other contestants are Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Fatima Whitbread, Paul Burrell, Phil Tufnell, Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson, who originally came second on the 2007 edition of the show, was forced to withdraw from the all-stars special after suffering a head injury while filming.

