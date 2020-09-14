Myleene Klass is engaged to Simon Motson after 'tearful' and romantic proposal

Myleene Klass is engaged to partner of five years fashion PR guru Simon Motson. Picture: Hello/Instagram/Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass and Simon Motson got engaged on the fifth anniversary of the couple's first date.

Smooth Radio's Myleene Klass is engaged to boyfriend of five years, Simon Motson.

Simon got down on one knee in the couple's garden shed, after recreating it to look like the restaurant where the couple first met.

Fashion PR Simon even borrowed the table and chairs from Little House Mayfair and filled the shed with candles, fairy lights and framed photos.

"I was absolutely blown away," Myleene tells Hello!, "He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie.

"When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought: 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless."

Adds Simon: "It's quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of: 'Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?' And I had to say it again... and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears.



The couple's children are thrilled at the announcement. Myleene's daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, and Simon's 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughters had even given him advice on how to pop the question.

Simon Motson and Myleene Klass have been together five years and have three children in their 'blended' family. Picture: Getty

“They have been badgering me, so have their friends and their friends' friends, all sitting in the car giving me advice at the age of nine," laughs 45-year-old Simon. "We announced it to them over dinner and they wanted to see the proposal, so I had to do it again.

"They all started crying and gave us a massive hug – it was very emotional. First and foremost I did this for us but I didn't realise quite how much of a big deal it was for them. They've obviously been talking about it amongst themselves much more than we realised."