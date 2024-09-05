Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick share loved-up duet for 36th wedding anniversary

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary with a loved-up duet. Picture: Kevin Bacon Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They've truly gone the distance.

For relationships in Hollywood, making it to a decade together is an achievement, let alone nearly four decades of marriage.

So you can understand why Kevin Bacon and his gorgeous wife Kyra Sedgwick are head over heels about being together still.

Having tied the knot in 1988, the loved-up couple recently celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday 4th September to share their evident love and dedication for each other, they decided to post a duet to their Instagram profile.

The cute post showed the pair sweetly singing the iconic country ditty 'Jackson' by Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The video starts with Kyra applying makeup in the mirror before husband Kevin bursts through the door with his guitar in hand.

Starting off the loving duet, they switch up the song's original lyrics instead singing: "I like relaxing / my favourite thing to do / I like relaxing / when I relax with you."

Then Sedgwick chimes in whilst still putting her face on, crooning to the camera: "We like relaxing/Hope you’re relaxing too."

When their impromptu sing-song comes to an end, they turn to each other to say "Happy anniversary" before giving each other a big smooch.

In the caption accompanying the post, Kevin wrote: "36 years with my love @kyrasedgwickofficial. Here’s to forever of relaxin’ with you."

Kevin and Kyra with their kids Travis and Sosie at a recent film premiere. (Photo by Stewart Cook/Getty Images for A24). Picture: Getty

Naturally, the happy couple's famous friends and followers couldn't resist sharing their love for the short performance and Kevin and Kyra's love for each other.

Actress Rosanna Arquette commented: "My favorite couple … showing the world how it can be" adding that they were "keeping the love alive and creative and being yourselves always. Inspiring."

Similarly, former Beverly Hills 90210 star Tiffani Thiessen wrote: "I mean I can’t! 🔥🙌❤️ Happy Anniversary. #couplegoals."

Bacon and Sedgwick share two children - son Travis and daughter Sosie - who haven't dulled their spark, especially when it comes to the bedroom.

When Kyra recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask if she and Kevin had "ever fooled around in one of your trailers" on a movie set.

With little to no hesitation, Kyra replied: "Yes! Absolutely, oh yeah," she responded, adding, "If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come-a-knockin'." Kevin's a lucky man!