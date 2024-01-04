Watch the trailer for new June Carter Cash documentary

June – Official Trailer for Paramount+ June Carter Cash documentary

By Mayer Nissim

"A legend hiding in plain sight."

The legacy of June Carter Cash has sometimes been unfairly overshadowed by that of her husband Johnny Cash, but she was a folk and country superstar in her own right.

She's already been memorably depicted on the big screen by Reese Witherspoon the classic biopic Walk the Line, and her story is now taking centre stage in a high-profile documentary.

Simply titled June and directed by Kristen Vaurio, the new film will stream on Paramount+ from January 16.

"June Carter Cash was a legend hiding in plain sight," reads the official blurb.

"Don't miss the story of talent, ambition, heartbreak and loyalty."

The film features a mix of previously unseen archive footage and new interviews with the likes of Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves and Robert Duvall, among others.

June Carter Cash Performs “Ring of Fire” and Sits Down With Johnny | Carson Tonight Show

June will explore Carter Cash's life and career, from her early beginnings as part of The Carter Family, through to her relationship with Johnny Cash and solo success as a five-time Grammy winner.

The trailer touches on June's sometimes under-appreciated songwriting talent, noting that she was the person who wrote her husband's signature hit 'Ring of Fire'.

Co-written with Merle Kilgore, the song was first recorded and released as '(Love's) Ring of Fire' by June's sister Anita Carter on her album Folk Songs Old and New.