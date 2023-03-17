Stevie Nicks breaks down in tears singing 'Landslide' in tribute to Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie

17 March 2023, 12:28

Stevie Nicks pays emotional tribute to her "best friend" in her first concert since Christine McVie passed away.
Stevie Nicks pays emotional tribute to her "best friend" in her first concert since Christine McVie passed away. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Fleetwood Mac will never be the same without her.

After Christine McVie passed away in late November 2022, the iconic soft rock band lost a key creative force behind some of their biggest hits.

Not only did they lose someone who has been an integral member of Fleetwood Mac for over fifty years, they also lost a dear friend.

Christine wrote and sang some of the band's most classic songs, 'Little Lies', 'Songbird', 'You Make Loving Fun' and 'Say That You Love Me' to name just a few.

Her legacy as a musician is clear after the outpouring of tributes from the music world after she passed away, with Sheryl Crow, Bryan Adams, The Beach Boys and many more indicating her influence on them.

But only a few months on her nearest and dearest are still coming to terms with her loss, like her long-time band mate and best friend Stevie Nicks.

At a recent concert in California, Stevie paid tribute to Christine with a gorgeous rendition of 'Landslide', and overcome with emotion, she broke down in tears.

Stevie Nicks and Chrsitine McVie (performing live here in 1979) were bandmates and friends for nearly fifty years. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Stevie Nicks and Chrsitine McVie (performing live here in 1979) were bandmates and friends for nearly fifty years. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

During the launch of her 'Two Icons, One Night' co-headlining concert tour with Billy Joel at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Stevie sang one of her most beloved songs with Christine in mind.

Closing her set with her classic ballad 'Landslide', it marked Stevie's first live performance since Christine passed away, and was a fitting way to pay tribute to her lost friend.

With a montage of photos of the friends shown on the screens behind Nicks, she began to well up as her beautiful rendition came to a close.

As the song wound down, the lights went out and then came back on to show Stevie bowed over the microphone stand, later revealing her tears after raising her head to the audience.

She thanked the first audience of her co-headlining tour, saying: "There’s really not much to say. We just pretend that she’s still here, that’s how I’m trying to deal with it."

Footage of her tribute to Christine McVie was captured by a fan in the audience, which you can see below:

Earlier in her set, Stevie also paid tribute to her friend Tom Petty with a cover of 'Free Fallin' and their duet 'Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around'.

Soon after Christine first passed away, Stevie shared a touching handwritten letter on Twitter which paid tribute to her "best friend" which included the lyrics, "See you on the other side, my love."

Her fellow Fleetwood Mac members also shared their respects shortly after they heard the news of McVie's passing.

The band's former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham also shared a handwritten letter, whilst Mick Fleetwood performed during the "In Memoriam" sequence at the 2023 Grammy Awards alongside Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt.

More from Fleetwood Mac

See more More from Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in 1975

The 20 greatest Fleetwood Mac songs, ranked

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Mick Fleetwood pays tribute to Christine McVie at the Grammys

Christine McVie tribute: Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow give stunning rendition of 'Songbird'
'Don't Stop' is one of Fleetwood Mac's most successful and enduring songs. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Story of... 'Don't Stop' by Fleetwood Mac

The Story of...

Lindsey Buckingham

Lindsey Buckingham facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood facts: Fleetwood Mac drummer's age, height, wife, children and net worth revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lewis Capaldi, Elton John and Taylor Swift are nominated for Global Awards for 2023

Elton John, Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift among nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Music

Thomas Rhett talks to Smooth Country

Thomas Rhett opens up about his famous father and his sweet family: 'My daughter has no idea why people like me'

Country

Each night on Carrie Underwood's 'Denim and Rhinestones' tour, the star wraps up with an encore of Guns 'N' Roses' famed hit 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Watch Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose's incredible duet of 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Country

Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John recording their cover of 'Jolene'

Watch Olivia Newton-John's stunning posthumous 'Jolene' duet with Dolly Parton

Olivia Newton-John

Brian May receives his knighthood from King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Queen’s Brian May is presented with his knighthood by King Charles at Buckingham Palace

Queen