Bonnie Raitt facts: Singer's age, husband, family, songs and career explained

Bonnie Raitt is one of the most respected musicians of her generation.

Fans were in uproar in 2023, when she was described as an "unknown blues singer" by some publications, after winning a Grammy Award for Song of the Year, beating the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Lizzo.

The American blues singer and guitarist released her self-titled debut album in 1971, and has since brought out several critically acclaimed albums across various genres including blues, rock, folk, and country.

In 1989, after several years of relatively small commercial success, she finally had a major hit with her 10th studio album Nick of Time, including the song of the same name. The album reached number one in America, and won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Her next two albums, Luck of the Draw (1991) and Longing in Their Hearts (1994), were also big successes, and featured several hit singles, including 'Something to Talk About', 'Love Sneakin' Up On You', and the ballad 'I Can't Make You Love Me', which was later covered by George Michael.

In 2000, Bonnie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and she also received the Icon Award from the Billboard Women in Music Awards.