Father Figure by George Michael: Lyrics, meaning, Babygirl scene and more

"I have the ability to stop and say: 'No. Actually, that’s much better.' It’s tiny little things like that that make a record, I think."

"A couple of things in my career have been a complete accident, where I stumbled upon the sound. I know when something resonates, and one of my saving graces is that I can hear something when I stumble upon it...

"I must have been listening to it without the snare and gone, 'Oh my God, that totally changes the record!' It suddenly becomes a gospel record.

Speaking about the creation of the song in the special Faith: Legacy Edition album booklet, George said: "It started off with a rhythm track with a snare, and when you play it like that it sounds a bit like Prince .

'Father Figure' meaning: What is the song about?

'Father Figure' meaning: What is the song about? Picture: YouTube

George Michael didn't ever specifically reveal what 'Father Figure' was about, but a lot can be gleaned from its lyrics.

A seductive love song, 'Father Figure' stars a narrator who wants to be in a close sexual relationship with someone that they admire.

In the song, this narrator asks to become the person's "father figure". They want to look after and protect their partner, looking for a "sacred" sexual connection as well as close relationship.

Father Figure (Remastered)

The narrator also mentions something illegal, either literally or in the minds of others, singing: “I have had enough of crime," and: "Sometimes love can be mistaken for a crime.”

These lines potentially allude to negative attitudes towards gay people in the 1980s, and to how gay relationships were still illegal in many parts of the world back then (and in some cases still are).

George had yet to come out as a gay man when the song was released, but he later said that by this point in his life he was aware that he was attracted to men, both physically and emotionally.

However, he still found himself to be the source of attraction to many women, including a certain Princess Diana.

George Michael meeting Princess Diana in 1993. Picture: Getty

In 2009, the George opened up about this, telling Huffpost: “She was very like a lot of women that have been attracted to me in my life because they see something non-threatening.

“I think we clicked in a way that was a little bit intangible, and it probably had probably more to do with our upbringing than anything else. Maybe because I take care of my sisters and I’m so protective of my sisters, women seem to smell that. So women who had a hard time growing up... when I was still sleeping with women, my God, it was absolutely all of the time.”

The line: “Put your tiny hand in mine" is particularly controversial. George was only 24 at the time, but he had a masculine image that made him seem far more mature than he was.

Whoever he was singing to in 'Father Figure', George wants to play the father or "teacher" role, to be the figure that Princess Diana and other young male and female fans wanted him to be. He wanted to be their protector.