Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt: Lyrics, meaning, covers and more

Santa Baby was first sung by Eartha Kitt. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Madonna, Kylie Minogue and many more artists have covered the Christmas hit over the years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Santa Baby' is a favourite Christmastime hit. First recorded in 1953, the popular track is the perfect mix of festivity and flirtation, featuring beautiful vocals as well as a lovely backing track.

The song has inspired tons of popular covers from famous artists including Madonna and Gwen Stefani, as well as parodies and more.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the beloved single’s origins, famous covers and recently released music video.

Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby (Official Audio)

Who wrote ‘Santa Baby’?

‘Santa Baby’ was written by songwriting duo Joan Javits and Philip Springer under the pseudonym Tony Springer.

The song was not a critical success, leading to the duo reworking the lyrics and releasing an alternate version called ‘This Year’s Santa Baby’ in 1954.

However, the original was the one which rose to the status of Christmas icon over the years.

Who sang ‘Santa Baby’ originally?

Broadway star Eartha Kitt was the singer of the 1953 edition of ‘Santa Baby’. Eartha was 26 years old when she recorded the famous single.

Eartha Kitt sang 'Santa Baby' in 1953. Picture: Getty

Other hits sung by Eartha include ‘Just an Old Fashioned Girl’ and ‘Where Is My Man’, who is also known for her role as Catwoman in the final series of the 1960s Batman TV show, and as the voice of Yzma in Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove.

Eartha was joined on the record by Henri René and his Orchestra.

What is ‘Santa Baby’ about?

In ‘Santa Baby’, the singer flirtatiously presents their Christmas list to Santa Claus.

Referring to Santa as “Santa Baby,” “Santa Honey” and “Santa Cutie” throughout the song, the singer asks for lavish gifts including a yacht, a car, and even (seemingly) an engagement ring!

What are the gifts asked for in ‘Santa Baby’?

In the song ‘Santa Baby’, the singer asks for:

A sable fur coat

A ‘54 convertible, light blue

A yacht

The deed to a platinum mine

A duplex home

Tiffany’s Christmas decorations

An engagement ring

Who else has sung ‘Santa Baby’?

‘Santa Baby’ is a very popular Christmas song and has been covered by loads of artists since its release in 1953.

Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are just some of the modern artists who’ve recorded their own editions of the hit.

Santa Baby

In 2011, Michael Bublé recorded a version of the song called ‘Santa Buddy’.

The ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ singer changed several of the song’s lyrics as well as the song’s title, asking Santa to bring him gifts including a “Rolex”, a “steel blue” convertible and “decorations bought at Mercedes.”

Does ‘Santa Baby’ have a sequel?

Yes! After ‘Santa Baby’ release in 1953, its writers reunited to write a follow up song for Eartha.

Released in 1954, ‘This Year’s Santa Baby’ sees the song’s protagonist ask for more lavish gifts from Santa including a pear-shaped swimming pool, a private plane, and a donation to a pet charity.

1954 Eartha Kitt - This Year’s Santa Baby

Is there a ‘Santa Baby’ music video?

When Eartha Kitt recorded ‘Santa Baby’ in 1953, no music video was released for the track.

However, in December 2020 an official animated video was released to the Eartha Kitt YouTube channel.

Other artists have also released music videos for their covers of ‘Santa Baby’. Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey’s 2024 cover of the song even included Bill Murray in its music video.

Eartha Kitt - Santa Baby (Official Music Video)

Does ‘Santa Baby’ appear in any movies?

Due to its popularity, ‘Santa Baby’ has featured in lots of movies over the years. Versions of the song feature in the soundtracks of films including Driving Miss Daisy and Elf, and the TV show The Sopranos.

The song also inspired a made-for-TV Christmas movie called Santa Baby, which starred Jenny McCarthy and Ivan Sergei, and was first aired on the American channel ABC Family in 2006.